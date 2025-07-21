Rochelle Humes reveals ‘rows’ at home with husband Marvin in candid Loose Women chat

Rochelle Humes has opened up her ‘rows’ with husband Marvin.

The iconic TV couple first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. Since then, JLS singer Marvin and Saturdays star Rochelle have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

However, like most couples, the pair are no strangers to having a heated discussion…

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ arguments

On Monday (July 21), Marvin and Rochelle appeared on ITV’s Loose Women.

Chatting to panelists Charlene White, Katie Piper, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, the couple discussed the new series of their BBC One gameshow, The Hit List.

The conversation soon turned to the topic of David Beckham recently being left with a bald patch after he tried to cut his hair at home.

Rochelle insists ‘never again’

Janet asked Marvin: “Would you let Rochelle cut your hair?” He replied: “In lockdown, you used to cut my hair,” referring to Rochelle.

Rochelle then insisted: “I would never do it again. Men and barbers, like you [Marvin] still see the barber for your beard, it’s a whole thing!”

I would never do it again.

Revealing the tension at home, the pop star continued: “And that’s the thing that would cause us a bit of a row wouldn’t it?” in which Marvin said: “Yeah, yeah.”

Rochelle and Marvin’s romance

In 2010, Rochelle and Marvin struck up a romance. The following year, Marvin popped the question to Rochelle on New Year’s Eve on the Caribbean Island of Antigua. Then in July 2012, the couple tied the knot at Blenheim Palace.

Fast forward to May 2013, and Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter – Alaia-Mai Humes.

The pair welcomed their second daughter in March 2017 – Valentina Raine Humes. And in October 2020, the couple revealed the birth of their first son, Blake Hampton Humes.

