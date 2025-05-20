Rochelle Humes in tears as she shares family milestone with husband Marvin: ‘Can’t believe it’

Rochelle Humes shared an emotional tribute to her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai today (May 20) as she and husband Marvin Humes celebrated her 12th birthday.

One year off from being a teenager, a weepy Rochelle reminisced about Alaia as a baby and a gorgeous little girl, as she branded her daughter “beautiful inside and out”.

Rochelle, 36, and Marvin are parents to three children – Alaia-Mai, 12, Valentina, seven, and Blake, three.

Rochelle and Marvin were celebrating daughter Alaia-Mai’s birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes celebrate eldest daughter’s birthday

Posting her family update, Rochelle Humes shared a series of pictures of her eldest on Instagram. She captioned it: “Happy birthday to the kindest soul to walk the planet, Alaia you really are the definition of beauty inside and out.

“I’m SO proud of you…you shine brighter than you even know! To know you is to love you my angel girl [tearful emoji]. 12 today but you’ll always be my baby.”

Husband Marvin – who recently turned 40 with a glitzy birthday bash – commented: “12 years!!! Where does it go! So blessed.”

He also posted on his own page. He said: “On this day 12 years ago our angel Alaia-Mai came into our world! Lai-Lai you are the most amazing, caring, loving, kind, honest and thoughtful young lady and we’re so so proud of you today and everyday. Keep shining girl, we love you so much. Happy Birthday Darling x.”

Rochelle shared Marvin’s super-cute message (Credit: Instagram)

Marvin’s sweet message to Rochelle

As well as his tribute to Alaia-Mai, Marvin also sent a pretty cute text message to Rochelle to celebrate the “birth-day”.

In an upload Rochelle shared to her Stories, sent at the time of Alaia-Mai’s birth, he wrote: “Happy Birth-day! 10.05 [heart emoji].”

Rochelle replied: “Wow. So so special. 12 years ago to the minute.”

She finished her post with a floods of tears emoji and a heart emoji. She then sent Marvin a picture of herself holding Alaia-Mai as a newborn.

Alaia-Mai’s 12th birthday proved emotional for Rochelle (Credit: Instagram)

Still weeping, Rochelle also shared an insight into the party prep for the birthday girl.

She captioned that shot: “Settling up for the birthday girl. I can’t believe we have a 12 year old.”

