Inside Marvin Humes’ boozy 40th birthday bash – Rochelle rapping; Sam Thompson flirting with mystery woman; Girls Aloud guests

Over the weekend, Marvin Humes enjoyed a huge star-studded 40th birthday bash. From wife Rochelle rapping to Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks flirting with mystery women, things definitely messy.

The JLS star celebrated his 40th birthday last Tuesday (March 18), but he had a huge party over the weekend. And it seemed it was the place to be.

The huge bash took place at The Savoy Hotel on Saturday night (March 22). And the guest list was VIP only. Now, snaps are being shared of the night, which seemed to get wild.

So here is a rundown of everything we know that happened at the huge birthday bash.

Rochelle showed off her rapping skills (Credit: Instagram)

Rochelle rapped at Marvin Humes’ birthday bash

Throughout the night, numerous musical guests took to the stage to celebrate Marvin’s 40th. And when hip hop group So Solid Crew started singing, they got a special guest up on stage with them.

Marvin’s wife, Rochelle, decided to showcase her talent and began rapping alongside them. And it’s safe to say she stole the show.

We all knew Rochelle could sing – her days in The Saturdays are proof of that – but now we can add rapping to the list of talents.

Sam was seen ‘flirting’ with a mystery woman (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks get flirty

Former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and his best pal Pete Wicks both attended the birthday bash. And neither of them seemed to hold back in getting flirty with attendees.

Last week, it was reported that Sam’s long-term ex Zara McDermott had moved on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. And not long before that, Pete had his own relationship drama with Maura Higgins.

But both the boys seemed to be putting their past behind them as they were all smiles chatting to two mystery women in black dresses outside the venue.

At one point, images showed Pete laughing and Sam whispering in one woman’s ear, with his hand placed on her arm.

He was then later seen cuddling up to a woman in a pink dress as they stood in the foyer, before heading outside for a cigarette.

Both reality TV stars posted on their Instagram Stories throughout the night. Pete posted a photo of himself, then one that showed Sam before the event.

Sam posted a selfie with Marvin, captioned: “Love you brother.”

Rochelle Humes shared photo of Marvin’s birthday cake (Credit: Instagram)

Jessie J’s performance

Another huge moment of the night was pop star Jessie J taking to the stage to belt out her rendition of Happy Birthday.

Other stars who were in attendance included Girls Aloud stars Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, who have been sharing their own snaps from the boozy night out. Kimberly shared a video of Jessie serenading Marvin while he held his kids, blowing out the candles on the cake.

Rochelle has also been taking to her Instagram Stories today to share more details about the bash.

She posted a picture of the hotel, with the caption: “A weekend we will never forget.” She then followed it with a series of photos of drinks, the birthday cake and their kids.

Some guests attended a pre-party dinner (Credit: Instagram)

Pre-party dinner

Before the huge bash began, a few of the guests had an intimate candlelit dinner on a huge lengthy table. Rochelle posted a photo, with the caption: “The definition of calm before the storm.”

Guests who attended the dinner included JLS stars Aston Merrygold and JB Gill, alongside their partners. As well as Rochelle’s Love Island star sister Sophie Piper and her boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

Memories for life.

Rochelle has since shared a post on Instagram, which includes numerous pics and videos of the night.

She captioned it: “Marvin Humes is 40! Oh and boy did we celebrate? What a milestone. A weekend full of laughter, love, way too much tequila and most importantly unforgettable memories! A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped me organise and traveled far and wide to be there.”

Marvin commented on the post: “Still on cloud 9! What an unforgettable night and week baby. Can’t thank you enough. All the planning and prep that went into this. The outcome was sensational. Memories for life. I love you.”

