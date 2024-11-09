Rochelle Humes previously revealed the rule she and her JLS star husband Marvin stick to at home.

The iconic TV couple first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. Since then, JLS singer Marvin and Saturdays star Rochelle – who is hosting Ninja Warrior today (November 9) – have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

However, it appears there is a certain rule that the pair stick to, when they are both away from the showbiz and TV world.

Marvin and Rochelle are a beloved showbiz couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ work/life balance

It’s fair to say both Marvin and Rochelle’s careers have gone from strength to strength. Since their pop group days, the pair have become one of the UK’s beloved couples.

From stints on This Morning to hosting their own show together, Rochelle and Marvin are booked and busy at the moment. But it seems Rochelle isn’t too fond of talking about work at home. So much so, that the pair have implemented a rule they try to stick it.

Talking to Closer last month, Rochelle opened up about how she and Marvin try to maintain a healthy work/life balance. “We try to set boundaries, and we make sure that we don’t talk shop at home once we’re all done for the day,” Rochelle said.

She went on: “We’ll let that roll into tomorrow. I think it’s important to protect it. If it all rolls into one, then we’ll be up working on something all the time. At least by five o’clock, by the time kids are having dinner, we’ll make sure that work questions are done.”

Rochelle recently opened up about her home life with Marvin (Credit: ITV)

Timeline of their romance

In 2010, Rochelle and Marvin struck up a romance. The following year, Marvin popped the question to Rochelle on New Year’s Eve on the Caribbean Island of Antigua. Then in July 2012, the couple tied the knot at Blenheim Palace.

Fast forward to May 2013, and Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter – Alaia-Mai Humes. The pair welcomed their second daughter in March 2017 – Valentina Raine Humes. And in October 2020, the couple revealed the birth of their first son, Blake Hampton Humes.

Watch Rochelle on Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory on Saturday (November 9) at 4pm on ITV1.

