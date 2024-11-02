Rochelle Humes on being complimented over her looks: ‘I get really awkward and really British’

Rochelle Humes previously opened up on the reason she “hates” to be told she looks nice.

The TV star shot to fame as a member of chart-topping girl band The Saturdays in the 2000s. Since then, she’s not slowed down, hosting shows such as This Morning and Ninja Warrior – which is on today (November 2).

But despite her millions of Instagram fans and likes on her pics, Rochelle once revealed how she doesn’t really take compliments too well…

Rochelle Humes ‘hates’ being complimented

With more than two decades in the business, Rochelle has kept herself booked and busy over the years.

She’s also turned her hand to fashion, modelling several collections, and even launching her own lifestyle brand, My Little Coco.

However, for the TV star, when it comes to people dishing out the compliments to her, she gets “really British” about it.

Rochelle Humes ‘ends up correcting them’

Speaking to Stylist in 2018, Rochelle was quizzed on whether she likes to be complimented.

The This Morning star candidly replied: “No, I hate it. I get really awkward and really British.”

She went on: “If someone says I look nice I say: ‘No, I’m really tired!’ I end up correcting them with a negative.”

Rochelle and Marvin

It’s fair to say that Rochelle’s career and private life are both going from strength to strength.

In 2010, she struck up a romance with JLS star Marvin Humes. The following year, Marvin popped the question on New Year’s Eve on the Caribbean Island of Antigua. Then, in July 2012, the couple tied the knot at Blenheim Palace.

Fast forward to May 2013, and Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter – Alaia-Mai. The pair then welcomed their second daughter in March 2017 – Valentina Raine. And in October 2020, the couple revealed the birth of their first son, Blake Hampton.

