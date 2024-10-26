Rochelle Humes previously opened up about difficulties she’s faced when it comes to saying no to things.

The TV star shot to fame as a member of chart-topping girl band The Saturdays in the 2000s. Since then, she’s not slowed down, hosting shows including This Morning and Ninja Warrior – which is on today (October 26).

Away from the TV shows, though, Rochelle is loved-up with husband Marvin Humes. The pair share three children together – Valentina, Alaia-Mai and Blake.

However, despite having a successful career and family life, according to Rochelle, she struggles with saying no to things.

Rochelle previously spoke about her struggle to say no (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes on turning things down

With more than two decades in the business, Rochelle has kept herself booked and busy over the years.

She was a member of tween pop group S Club Juniors from 2001 to 2004. And in 2007, her fame reached new heights as part of the pop band The Saturdays.

Following the group’s hiatus in 2014, Rochelle has gone on to have a successful presenting career. The Hit List, This Morning and Ninja Warrior UK are just a few of the shows she has worked on.

But it seems saying no is a hard thing for Rochelle to do, or at least it used to be.

‘That’s not right for me’

In an interview from 2018, Rochelle was quizzed on which lesson has been the hardest to learn. She told Stylist: “Learning how to say no has really been hard for me.

“It took me the whole of my twenties to grasp and it wasn’t until last year, just before turning 30, that I came into my own and was able to say: ‘I don’t want to do this’ or: ‘That’s not right for me.’

“Whatever it may be, not necessarily a work thing but life things too,” she added rather cryptically.

Rochelle has been with Marvin for years (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle and Marvin

The star has clearly said yes to the most important things in life, though, given that her career and private life are both going from strength to strength.

In 2010, she struck up a romance with JLS star Marvin Humes. The following year, Marvin popped the question on New Year’s Eve on the Caribbean Island of Antigua. Then, in July 2012, the couple tied the knot at Blenheim Palace.

Fast forward to May 2013, and Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter – Alaia-Mai. The pair welcomed their second daughter in March 2017 – Valentina Raine. And in October 2020, the couple revealed the birth of their first son, Blake Hampton.

Watch Rochelle on Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory on Saturday (October 26) at 4:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ marriage – shock split, lack of ‘intimacy’ and truth about sex mishap that ‘landed her in A&E’