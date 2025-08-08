Claims that Frankie Bridge is feuding with her Saturdays bandmate Rochelle Humes have been shut down by the Loose Women star’s reps.

Reports of a rift surfaced after Frankie, 36, posted a clip of herself on TikTok earlier this week. She was seen sipping wine in the clip, that also featured a pretty bold caption: “You’re so quiet… Thanks, you said something five years ago and I’ve just realised you’re actually dead to me.”

Beneath the video, she doubled down, adding: “Takes me a while, but once you’re dead, you’re dead.”

Frankie didn’t name names, but her followers were quick to wonder if the dig was aimed at former bandmate Rochelle Humes, also 36 – fuelled, perhaps, by allegations in The Sun that the bandmates are no longer pals…

Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes’ friendship

The ladies rose to fame in The Saturdays back in 2007. And, as with any girl band, they’ve faced speculation over the years about their friendship behind the scenes. In the past, both women have consistently denied reports they’re feuding.

However, speculation reignited recently after they were spotted at Wimbledon but reportedly kept their distance – something Frankie’s reps have now denied.

There is no feud between Frankie and Rochelle and never has been.

An onlooker alleged: “It was clear the women were keeping their distance. They sat on opposite sides of the suite and kept to themselves. While Frankie posed for pictures with S Club’s Rachel Stevens, Rochelle took selfies with her husband Marvin and his I’m A Celebrity… campmate Sam Thompson.”

Appearing to contradict themselves, the ‘source’ then claimed that, when the ladies “did brush shoulders” they were “pleasant” to each other. They also still follow each other on social media.

Statement shuts down feud suggestions

Frankie’s reps have shut down all suggestion of a feud between the women.

They told ED!: “There is absolutely no truth in this story. There is no feud between Frankie and Rochelle and never has been.”

ED! has also contacted Rochelle’s reps.

Frankie and Rochelle first shot to fame together in 2007 as members of the girl group The Saturdays (Credit: SplashNews)

Frankie takes family holiday in the Maldives

The TikTok was filmed during Frankie’s current Maldives getaway. She’s on holiday with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter.

The family are staying at the luxury beach resort Siyam World Maldives. And, earlier this week, Frankie delighted her fans as she slipped into a gorgeous cream bikini on the beach. “Chasing the Sun,” she captioned the shot, as she frolicked in the sand.

