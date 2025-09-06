Rochelle Humes, who hosts The Hit List tonight (Saturday, September 6), has a “complicated” past with her famous sister, Sophie Piper.

From growing up apart to reuniting as adults, here’s an inside look at the Rochelle and Sophie’s bond…

Rochelle has three half-siblings (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper

Rochelle isn’t the only famous face in her family.

In 2020, her younger half-sister, Sophie, rose to fame after appearing on Love Island and its All Stars spin-off in 2024.

Sophie and Rochelle have a strong bond. However, growing up, things were totally different. In fact, they didn’t see each other for almost two decades before reuniting in the years leading up to Sophie’s Love Island stint.

Rochelle and Sophie share the same father, Mike, who left Rochelle and her mum, Roz, when the Saturday’s star was three years old.

He then went on to find love again, welcoming Lili, Sophie and Jake.

Sophie on reconciling with Rochelle

In an interview with the MailOnline, Sophie opened up about the complexities of her relationship with Rochelle, and how their reunion was orchestrated by Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

“There was a period where we weren’t in contact. It was weird growing up not knowing Rochelle but since we have spoken we speak every day so it is nice all of us being in each other’s lives now,” she said.

“My middle sister Lili went to school with Kem so that’s how we know him. Obviously he was at the same school as me. It’s funny how it’s all linked together,” she then added.

Rochelle met her siblings a few years ago (Credit: Ladies Who Launch / YouTube)

Rochelle talks relationship with Sophie

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Rochelle offered some more insight into her familial reconciliation.

“I’ve never told anyone this before. Two years ago, I was at our management’s Christmas party and Love Island’s Kem was there,” she said.

“He was chatting away and said, ‘I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister on your dad’s side. I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn’t involved,” she then continued.

“She WhatsApped me and I didn’t reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared,” she then said.

However, Rochelle had nothing to worry about, as she explained: “We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, ‘OMG, there’s more of you'”.

The Hit List airs today (Saturday, September 6) from 5.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

