Myleene Klass ‘called’ Rochelle Humes to ‘have it out’ as ‘feud’ continues

For the past few weeks there have been numerous reports that Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes have been feuding – despite their previous bond.

Last month, Myleene revealed that her ex-husband, Graham Quinn, who shares to children with her, cheated on her with another celeb. And while the star didn’t reveal who the star was, she explained they had built a “family brand”.

Soon after the bombshell, Rochelle Humes was posting pictures from Ibiza with Graham. And it seems that didn’t go down too well and reports of a rift surfaced. But since then, it has been reported Myleene and Rochelle have actually spoken…

Myleene ‘called’ Rochelle to thrash it out

As reports of the feud deepen, a source alleged to Closer that Myleene has reached out to Rochelle for the first time in years. But it doesn’t appear it was to clear the air. Instead, it was to “have it out with her”.

The source claimed: “Myleene has grown increasingly frustrated with the insensitive behaviour Rochelle has shown since she claimed Graham cheated. Myleene feels Rochelle is rubbing salt in the wound by parading the holiday on Instagram.”

It was suggested the call came as a “surprise” to Rochelle but that Myleene had felt she “did well” for keeping quiet for “so long”.

They continued: “Myleene decided to call Rochelle to have it out with her. She said that she refused to enter a showbiz war of petty digs and childish games.”

While the source didn’t reveal the outcome of the phone call, they explained Myleene “doesn’t see why she should be punished for telling her truth”.

Why are Myleene Klass and Rochelle feuding?

Myleene’s ex has been friends with Rochelle and her husband, Marvin Humes, since he was the bodyguard for The Saturdays and JLS.

The trio had remained close, with Graham even being an usher at Marvin and Rochelle’s wedding in 2012. And the couple reportedly gave him a place to stay after his marriage ended.

But, Myleene was also friends with Rochelle once. Myleene attended Rochelle’s hen do – but failed to make an appearance at the wedding. And they no longer follow each other on social media.

But after Myleene’s bombshell interview and Rochelle’s holiday with Graham, things between them reportedly got worse. And now they are reportedly in a full-blown feud.

