Myleene Klass ‘bursting with pride’ as she shares emotional tribute to eldest daughter Ava

After a tearful Loose Women appearance and a feud with Rochelle Humes, Myleene Klass is focusing on her family.

The TV personality has warmed her fans’ hearts after sharing a touching tribute to her daughter, Ava. The 17 year old is one of three children in Myleene’s brood, which also includes sons Hero, 13, and Apollo, five.

However, yesterday, it was all about Ava. She was one of millions of teenagers who received their A-Level results, and nobody was more thrilled than her former pop star mother, Myleene Klass.

Myleene Klass’ daughter Ava is off to uni (Credit: Splash News)

Myleene Klass calls raising daughter Ava ‘greatest privilege I have ever known’

Sharing a picture of a teddy bear in graduation gear, Mylenne accompanied the photo with a lengthy written post. “Ava’s off to Uni!” she announced.

“Her work ethic, talent and dedication is one thing but the way she has, over the years grown into the young woman before us has me bursting with pride.”

She then went on to tell Ava that being her mother is “the greatest privilege [she has] ever known”, adding that it was “an honour to guide [her] through [her] school years”.

“Now the world gets to see the young woman you’ve chosen to become,” she continued. “You are strong, fearless, kind, independent and so much fun. You are also talented, fiercely bright and as beautiful inside as you are out. A force to be reckoned with and I’m here for it all.”

In the post, Myleene also revealed that Ava is such a brainbox, her school wants to use her exam scripts as an exemplary example.

“Now, we get to watch and enjoy what you’ll do next as we settle into your slip stream,” Myleene concluded. “We will always be here for you, now we take on a different role; walking alongside rather than carrying and it’s exciting beyond words.”

“We love you. Heart and soul. You go girl. The world is yours!”

Myleene Klass praised her ‘strong, fearless, kind, independent’ daughter (Credit: Splash)

Commenters thrilled

In the comments, fans couldn’t be more supportive of Myleene and Ava.

“Ava, your internet aunties have been cheering you on, but you put the hard work in,” one wrote. “You deserve all of the good that is coming your way. Go live your best life, find your wings, and discover what the future holds for you. You’ve got this, lass!”

Speaking to Myleene, another added: “Like I always say, kids are the product of their environment and all your kids are proof of what a good environment can achieve.”

Myleene’s famous friends also gave Ava their well-wishes. Katie Piper wrote: “Incredible and inspiring to all us mothers and daughters.”

While Kate Thornton added: “Atta girl… You’ve aced it. The world is your oyster.”

