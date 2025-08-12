Loose Women star Myleene Klass broke down in tears during today’s show as she comforted Gladiators star Zack George and his wife Samantha following the tragic death of their baby.

Gladiators star Zack George appeared on Loose Women alongside his wife, Samantha, to speak about the loss of their baby, Leo. The conversation was a heartbreaking watch and listen for everyone, including panelist Myleene Klass.

Throughout the entire emotional conversation, Myleene held onto Samantha’s hand to show her support. And when anchor Ruth Langsford went to her to speak, she broke down in tears. Myleene has been very vocal over the years about her own experience with baby loss, as she has had four heartbreaking miscarriages. So it was no surprise that the conversation brought up a lot of emotion.

Zack and Samantha George bravely opened up about their loss

Zack and Samantha George opened up on their tragedy

Earlier this year, Zack and Samantha welcomed their baby boy, Leo, into the world, when Samantha was 23 weeks pregnant. And tragically, little Leo died 13 days after his birth.

Speaking honestly on Loose Women, Zack and Samantha explained how it was a “completely normal day” when things took a heartbreaking turn.

Samantha explained: “It was a completely normal day. I went to the toilet just before bed and I instantly knew something wasn’t right. I had a little bleed and we headed off to the hospital. We thought we would only be an hour or so.

“The doctors checked Leo and were more than happy. He had a great heartbeat. But when the doctor examined me, his next words were: ‘I’m so sorry but your baby is coming.'”

Samantha and Zack were “shocked” and left trying to process the news. But for two days, nothing happened. However, then Leo was born.

The doting parents, who also have a two-year-old daughter, Ivy, said: “He was perfect. He looked so normal and so perfect. Our instant thought was that he was going to be fine. He was alive.”

But a few days after his birth, Leo began experiencing complications including brain bleeds and collapsed lungs and heartbreakingly died 13 days later in Zack’s arms.

Myleene praised their strength

Myleene Klass broke down in tears

Throughout the entire interview, Myleene Klass did not let go of Samantha’s hands, showing the grieving mum a huge amount of support.

When Ruth acknowledged the hand-holding, Myleene broke down in tears. She told the couple: “I am so sorry. I think you are so brave. The fact you can even say the words four months later is amazing.”

She later added: “You have turned your pain into power. And to be able to put those words out there for so many people who are so scared of that taboo – of miscarriage, of baby loss. Like you said yourself, you don’t hear about it anywhere because people are so frightened of it. But it’s happening to so many. It shouldn’t normalise it – but it should make people feel less alone.”

The heartbreaking conversation evidently affected Myleene a lot. And over the years she has been open about her own baby heartbreaks.

Following her tragic losses, Myleene began to campaign for changes to UK miscarriage laws – which was ultimately successful and resulted in the Pregnancy Loss Review.

Previously recalling her own experiences, Myleene said: “You are standing there in your surgical socks, shaking with the fear of it all. And the upset, with your dead baby on the scan. It is tortuous and it’s barbaric. It’s all going to stop now.”

Myleene held Samantha's hand the whole time for support

Loose Women viewers cruelly trolled Myleene

Following the chat on Loose Women between Myleene Klass and Samantha and Zack George, viewers cruelly trolled the panelist. Many took to social media to unfairly accuse her of making everything about herself.

One wrote: “Ugh here we go, Myleene crying and grabbing Samantha even tighter. It’s not all about you Myleene!”

Another troll added: “And there we go.. The audience gives Myleene exactly what she wanted.”

“The way Myleene is clinging onto Samantha seems a bit weird and claustrophobic. Does she want to be held by Myleene?” a third troll asked.

A fourth chimed in: “Do these people really want Myleene bawling at them? They have their own grief to deal with.”

However, other viewers took to social media to pay respects to Zack and Samantha for being brave enough to tell their story.

One commented: “Oh my, this has got me today. Crying my eyes out.”

“Sending love to Samantha and Zack. Thank you for sharing your story. Bless baby Leo” another added.

A third praised: “Can’t get over how so incredibly articulate both of them are at telling this heartbreaking story.”

