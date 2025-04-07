Gladiators star Steel, aka Zack George, has revealed that his baby son was born prematurely, but is “fighting”.

The star shared the update on his Instagram over the weekend.

Gladiators star Zack George, aka Steel, announces son born premature

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared with his 231k followers, Zack announced that his son had been born prematurely at 23 weeks.

The Gladiators star uploaded a snap of his wife, Samantha, cradling their son, Leo, to her chest in the hospital on Saturday (April 5).

“Our Precious Boy Leo George,” Zack captioned the post.

“You should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces,” he then continued.

“You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds,” he then wrote.

“Tiny, fragile and fighting.”

Zack was flooded with support (Credit: YouTube)

Fans send their support

Plenty of Steel’s fans and followers took to the comment section to send their support.

“You guys aren’t alone in this, there’s a whole community of us who have sat exactly where you are,” one follower commented.

“Sending all the love and hugs to you all,” Gladiators star Diamond – aka Livi Sheldon – said.

“Leo what a fighter. Big love to all of you,” Apollo – aka Alex Grey – added.

“Bubba Leo with the strongest genes I know! You got this baby boy,” Montell Douglas – aka Fire – said.

“Welcome to the world Leo the lion! Sending all my love,” Tom Wilson – aka Hammer – added.

“Sending love [heart emoji] miracles do happen, I have one of my own who was born at 1lb 10oz. Tyson Fury was 1lb born! Stay strong,” another follower gushed.

The star said he appreciated all the love and support from his folowers (Credit: Instagram)

Gladiators star Steel thanks fans for support

Taking to his Instagram story yesterday (Sunday, April 6), Zack and his wife thanked fans for their support.

A picture uploaded to his wife’s story – and reshared on Zack’s – showed her holding little Leo’s hand in hospital.

“Thank you everyone for your kind words and preemie baby stories,” she wrote. “Please keep them coming…They are giving us so much hope for our little precious Leo.”

In another story, Zack shared his baby announcement post on his story.

“Overwhelmed by the support and messages we have received, there are too many to reply to but we see them all and appreciate every single one of them and so does Leo,” he wrote.

“I’ll read some to him later which he will love.”

Another story on Zack’s story showed him grinning in a selfie with his daughter, Ivy, while at a play park.

