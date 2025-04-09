Gladiators star Zack George announces death of his ‘precious’ baby boy

Gladiators star Zack George, known on the hit show as Steel, has announced the tragic death of his baby son Leo, just 13 days after he was born prematurely.

Zack and his wife Samantha shared the devastating news on Instagram. They previously revealed that Leo had been born on March 26 at just 23 weeks and weighing 1lb 8oz.

Despite fighting bravely, their son passed away on April 8.

Gladiator Zack George pays heartbreaking tribute to baby boy

The couple posted a moving photo of themselves cradling their baby.

“Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left,” Zack wrote alongside the image. “Leo… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you.

“Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you.

“Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy our little boy.”

In another post shared earlier today (April 9), the fitness influencer and CrossFit athlete reflected on what strength means to him now.

In a touching video of him cradling Leo, with a lion emoji over the baby’s face, he wrote: “I now see strength in a different way. People would ask how strong am I and I’d answer with numbers of my squat, bench press or previous personal bests. Now I’d answer that very differently.

“Strength is holding my little precious boy knowing it’s breaking my heart but mending his.”

Gladiators cast share emotional tributes

Meanwhile, Zack’s Gladiators family rallied around him with messages of support.

“RIP baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers are with you both,” Strictly star Montell Douglas – Gladiator Fire – wrote.

Ella-Mae Rayner – Comet – added: “Cannot even begin to imagine what you must be going through. Sending you both all the love and strength in the world. We are all here for you.”

“My heart genuinely breaks for you both, sending big hugs.” Jodie Ounsley – Fury – shared.

Influencer Safiyya Vorajee, who lost her daughter Azaylia in 2021, also offered heartfelt condolences. “Please be gentle with yourselves. Your baby Leo will always be shining bright guiding you as your guardian angel. All my love.”

Zack and Samantha, who also share a four-year-old daughter Ivy, announced their pregnancy in January. Leo’s premature birth and the couple’s raw, honest updates have touched hearts across the UK and beyond.

Fans also flooded the comments with support.

“Sending so much love to you all. I honestly feel your pain. You never forget but it does get a little easier I promise,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely devastated for you all. Thoughts are with you and your family,” another agreed.

A third fan praised Zack’s decision to share his story. “The strength to share your premie journey so publicly. So many people you will never meet will gain strength and courage from this. So thank you.”

