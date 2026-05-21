Cat Deeley ‘dressed for the beach’ as This Morning host’s appearance raises eyebrows

Cat Deeley wore a gorgeous floral strappy dress to host This Morning today, with viewers commenting that she looked like she was ready for a day at the beach!

This Morning presenter Cat is clearly gearing up for the heatwave that’s due to hit the south of the country this weekend, slipping into a strappy sundress as she fronted the show alongside co-host Ben Shephard.

Co-star Nick Ferrari even joked at one point that the flowery frock was triggering his hayfever!

Cat Deeley was embracing the Chelsea Flower Show chic with her dress today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley wears floral dress on This Morning today

TV presenter Cat wore a floral dress by designer brand Sezane.

Midi dresses like the one Cat was wearing start from £110. However, the exact dress she wore today isn’t currently available on the website.

The dress, in the brand’s Azalea print, featured spaghetti straps and a thigh-high split. She teamed it with strappy black high heels.

Many This Morning viewers reckon Cat looked gorgeous. However, some said the look was more suited to the beach than a TV studio…

Ben opted for plain white, while Cat went all out today (Credit: ITV)

’10 out of 10 – just right for a heatwave’

“Cat dressed for the beach,” said one, raising their eyebrows at the style choice.

“Judging by Cat’s summer dress it’s very warm in London…” said a second. A third added: “Cat does wear some unusual clothes on the programme!”

Others, however, loved it.

“Cat’s dress.. 10 out of 10… love it. Just right for a heatwave!” one fan of her look commented. “Cat looks lovely,” another agreed.

Cat shared her outfit details ahead of today’s show (Credit: Instagram)

Bank Holiday heatwave

Elsewhere in the programme, GMB weather presenter Laura Tobin told Cat and Ben just how hot it’ll be this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise between now and the weekend before reaching 33˚C in London by Bank Holiday Monday.

Next week is also expected to be warm and sunny, with Cat and Ben off work enjoying the sunshine thanks to the kids’ half-term holidays!

Read more: ‘New low’ as Cat Deeley fights back tears during interview with death row killer’s wife

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