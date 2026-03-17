Cat Deeley defies viewer complaints as she flashes her bra in sheer white top on This Morning

Cat Deeley turned heads today as she wore a sheer white top and skirt to host This Morning, a year after she stunned viewers by appearing to go braless on the show.

This time last year, Cat wore a slinky satin blouse to host This Morning. And, at the time, viewers complained that you could see her nipple through the fabric, suggesting that she wasn’t wearing a bra.

Now, 12 months on, Cat has donned another outfit from High Street chain Zara – the same shop her controversial 2025 outfit came from – and it’s raised similar eyebrows…

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Cat uploaded her outfit details before going on air today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Cat Deeley wears sheer Zara two-piece

Hosting This Morning alongside Ben Shephard, Cat wore Zara’s ZW Collection Polka Dot blouse, £45.99, and Midi Skirt, £59.99. The sheer white two-piece featured a high neck, floaty sleeves and a black polka dot print. You can buy the Zara outfit here.

And, although she was wearing a slip underneath, there appeared to be a glimpse of her white bra peeking above the neckline of the slip.

However, that’s not what the majority of the This Morning viewers noticed…

Cat’s white bra was visible under her sheer top (Credit: ITV)

‘Why is Cat dressed like a Victorian ghost?’

Instead, they said the outfit was more suited to a Halloween show, rather than one at the start of spring…

“Cat presenting This Morning till 12.30 then off to haunt Hever Castle at 2,” quipped one.

“Why is Cat dressed like a Victorian ghost?” another joked. A third quipped: “I thought it was a hospital gown!”

This time last year, Cat’s outfit got viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

‘Wardrobe department needs sacking’

Last March, Cat donned a backless halterneck top to front This Morning. However, far from complimenting the TV presenter on how nice she looked, many viewers took to social media to hit out at the style choice.

“Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?” one fan tweeted.

“Can someone please tell Cat Deeley to put appropriate clothing on? I don’t want to be sat here tucking into my breakfast having her nipples pointing at me! Wardrobe department needs sacking,” a second fumed.

Clearly unperturbed by the complaints, Cat wore the same top in a different colour weeks later. Now, 12 months on, Cat has once again defied viewers by wearing exactly what she wants, when she wants.

Good on her, we say!

Read more: New This Morning presenter branded ‘nice eye candy’ but his hosting skills slammed

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