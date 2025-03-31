TV

Cat Deeley hosts This Morning in backless outfit today weeks after going ‘braless’

She looked gorgeous, but viewers called the top 'inappropriate' for daytime telly

By Nancy Brown

This Morning host Cat Deeley wore a nude satin outfit to front the show today, nearly a month after she raised eyebrows by appearing to go ‘braless’ on the show.

Cat, 48, returned to This Morning with co-host Ben Shephard today (March 31) and looked gorgeous in her High Street two-piece.

And, if the top looked familiar, that’s because it is – Cat wore the same satin top in a different colour earlier this month.

Cat’s ‘braless’ look repeated

The first time Cat wore the top it sent viewers into a spin as they claimed they could tell the presenter wasn’t wearing a bra underneath. As a result, they predicted that her stylist, Rachael Hughes, would be fired for what they saw as a mishap.

“Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?” asked one on March 3. “Can someone please tell Cat Deeley to put appropriate clothing on? I don’t want to be sat here tucking into my breakfast having her nipples pointing at me! Wardrobe department needs sacking,” another fumed at the time.

A third This Morning viewer predicted: “Whoever told Cat going braless is a good idea might get sacked later today.”

However, quite the opposite happened. Today, Cat celebrated Rachael’s savvy style decision by wearing the same top in a different colour.

And, true to form, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to comment…

Cat Deeley wears high street outfit on This Morning today

On the show today, Cat wore a Zara Satin Halter Top £22.99 in beige. She wore the same top in the toffee colourway earlier this month. The top is a halterneck and has a very low back – as viewers would have seen during today’s Spin To Win segment.

Cat teamed the top with a satin pencil skirt, also from Zara, £59.99.

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley completed her outfit today with a snake-embossed leather belt from The Fold, £135, and LK Bennett courts, £199.

‘Must be cold in the studio’

The star posted her outfit details at the top of the show, sharing a full-length shot to her Instagram Stories.

Over on Twitter, one viewer commented: “Must be cold in the studio Cat.” A second claimed: “I can see Cat’s nip nops.” A third joked: “Free the nip.”

“I’m not a prude but l think she should wear a bra when presenting,” said another. “I thought the same thing. It’s a shame how they dress her, I don’t suppose she has a choice. Can’t be that warm in there,” another said.

“On a daytime show I think it would be better if she put a bra on – we don’t really want to see her nipples,” another commented. “She needs to dress appropriately. This top wasn’t not right for This Morning. You could see her nips – needs to wear a bra,” another complained.

Cat Deeley in clap back over viewer complaints

Of course, Cat may well have been wearing a multiway bra underneath the top. And, quite rightly, we doubt she’d pay much attention to the comments anyway…

That’s because the defiant This Morning host previously shut down her co-host Ben after he read out a comment suggesting the pair should stop speaking over the show’s chefs so that viewers could concentrate on the recipes.

Ben explained: “Someone said: ‘Can we stop talking so much and let the chef’s do their thing?'”

Defiant, Cat then declared: “The answer is no!”

You tell ’em, Cat!

Nancy Brown
Acting Editor

