This Morning host Cat Deeley wore a nude satin outfit to front the show today, nearly a month after she raised eyebrows by appearing to go ‘braless’ on the show.

Cat, 48, returned to This Morning with co-host Ben Shephard today (March 31) and looked gorgeous in her High Street two-piece.

And, if the top looked familiar, that’s because it is – Cat wore the same satin top in a different colour earlier this month.

Cat Deeley showed off her outfit details ahead of This Morning today (Credit: Instagram)

Cat’s ‘braless’ look repeated

The first time Cat wore the top it sent viewers into a spin as they claimed they could tell the presenter wasn’t wearing a bra underneath. As a result, they predicted that her stylist, Rachael Hughes, would be fired for what they saw as a mishap.

“Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?” asked one on March 3. “Can someone please tell Cat Deeley to put appropriate clothing on? I don’t want to be sat here tucking into my breakfast having her nipples pointing at me! Wardrobe department needs sacking,” another fumed at the time.

A third This Morning viewer predicted: “Whoever told Cat going braless is a good idea might get sacked later today.”

However, quite the opposite happened. Today, Cat celebrated Rachael’s savvy style decision by wearing the same top in a different colour.

And, true to form, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to comment…

Ben Shephard hosted the show alongside Cat today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley wears high street outfit on This Morning today

On the show today, Cat wore a Zara Satin Halter Top £22.99 in beige. She wore the same top in the toffee colourway earlier this month. The top is a halterneck and has a very low back – as viewers would have seen during today’s Spin To Win segment.

Cat teamed the top with a satin pencil skirt, also from Zara, £59.99.

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley completed her outfit today with a snake-embossed leather belt from The Fold, £135, and LK Bennett courts, £199.

Cat showed off more of her backless look during Spin To Win (Credit: ITV)

‘Must be cold in the studio’

The star posted her outfit details at the top of the show, sharing a full-length shot to her Instagram Stories.

Over on Twitter, one viewer commented: “Must be cold in the studio Cat.” A second claimed: “I can see Cat’s nip nops.” A third joked: “Free the nip.”

“I’m not a prude but l think she should wear a bra when presenting,” said another. “I thought the same thing. It’s a shame how they dress her, I don’t suppose she has a choice. Can’t be that warm in there,” another said.

“On a daytime show I think it would be better if she put a bra on – we don’t really want to see her nipples,” another commented. “She needs to dress appropriately. This top wasn’t not right for This Morning. You could see her nips – needs to wear a bra,” another complained.

Cat Deeley in clap back over viewer complaints

Of course, Cat may well have been wearing a multiway bra underneath the top. And, quite rightly, we doubt she’d pay much attention to the comments anyway…

That’s because the defiant This Morning host previously shut down her co-host Ben after he read out a comment suggesting the pair should stop speaking over the show’s chefs so that viewers could concentrate on the recipes.

Ben explained: “Someone said: ‘Can we stop talking so much and let the chef’s do their thing?'”

Defiant, Cat then declared: “The answer is no!”

You tell ’em, Cat!

