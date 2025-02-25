This Morning host Cat Deeley defiantly declares ‘the answer is no’ as Ben Shephard reacts to online backlash

On This Morning today, Cat Deeley hit back after co-host Ben Shephard responded to online backlash.

The ITV show returned to screens on Tuesday (February 25) with Cat and Ben back at the helm, following their week off. And joining them, was chef Phil Vickery.

But TV favourite Cat was quick to shut down trolls after Ben Shephard told her what they were saying about them online…

Cat and Ben on This Morning today

On This Morning, chef Phil was on hand to cook up the “perfect” omelette. Once he was finished, he served it up for the two hosts.

But as Ben tucked into the omelette, he addressed recent backlash the pair received over them speaking over their guests. Something co-stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were also called out for last week.

The answer is no!

Ben said: “I was told off yesterday online.”

Intrigued, Cat replied: “Why?”

Cat fires back on This Morning

Ben explained: “Someone said: ‘Can we stop talking so much and let the chef’s do their thing?'”

Defiant, Cat then declared: “The answer is no!”

Ben added: “I said I’ll just do eating,” as Cat chimed in: “And I’ll pass the message onto Deeley,” before laughing.

Alison and Dermot told off last week on This Morning

Similarly, This Morning’s other hosts – Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – were called out last week as they “constantly interrupted” the guest chef’s recipe during the cooking segment.

The author of the cookbook The Batch Lady, Suzanne Mulholland, was showed viewers how to prepare the Indian dish chicken tikka. However, her step-by-step guide wasn’t free of hiccups as the hosts were seen talking over her.

Both Dermot and Allison were commenting at the same when Suzanne tried to explain the recipe. And, as the trio’s dialogues overlapped, it became harder for the viewers to hear the chef’s instructions.

As a result, they too came in for backlash.

So will the hosts take a leaf out of Cat’s book and ignore the haters? Here’s hoping!

