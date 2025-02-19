This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond called out for speaking over chef

This Morning viewers were less than impressed with presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond today as they “constantly interrupted” the guest chef’s recipe during the cooking segment.

ITV’s flagship daytime programme isn’t new to on-air gaffes. Earlier this week, chef Clodagh McKenna apologised for her language on the show after a telling off from Dermot.

Earlier today (February 19), This Morning viewers claimed the cookery segment was overpowered by the hosts, as they kept talking over Suzanne Mulholland.

This Morning viewers were upset they couldn’t hear the recipes (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters interrupt chef guest’s recipe

The author of the cookbook The Batch Lady, Suzanne Mulholland, was on This Morning today.

The celebrity chef showed viewers how to prepare the Indian dish chicken tikka in less than three minutes. However, her step-by-step guide wasn’t free of hiccups as the hosts were seen talking over her.

Both Dermot and Allison were commenting at the same when Suzanne tried to explain the recipe. And, as the trio’s dialogues overlapped, it became harder for the viewers to hear the chef’s instructions.

Several viewers were irked at the end of the brief segment. But the hosts enjoyed the chicken dish and even thanked the chef for preparing it.

The special recipe was from the chef guest’s new cookbook (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at hosts’ behaviour

This Morning viewers took to X to complain about Alison and Dermot’s behaviour towards the chef.

Several viewers implied that the hosts were “rude” for interrupting. Meanwhile, others were disappointed about missing interesting bits of the recipe.

One enraged viewer complained: “Stop talking over her #thismorning.”

Another added: “O’Dreary never shuts up during the cooking segments, so annoying.”

A third person wrote: “Wish these two would shut up and stop interrupting I’ve got a headache.”

Another said: “Please remove the presenters from the cooking slot. Ruined again this morning by the two jabbering on about nothing!!”

Some viewers enjoyed today’s cooking segment regardless. Reacting to the latest episode, one commented: “I love Alison and Dermot on This Morning.”

Another said: “This duo never fails to crack me up.”

It’s been a busy week for Suzanne, who also appeared alongside Joe Swash on their Channel 4 show Batch From Scratch.

Batch From Scratch divides viewers Sadly, Suzanna Mulholland’s new Channel 4 show with Joe Swash, Batch From Scratch, hasn’t gone down too well with viewers. Joe was back on screens on Monday night (February 17) for his new six-part cooking series. In the show, along with chef and bestselling author Suzanne, Joe helps out families across the country by organising their dinners and planning ahead. But it seems the first episode has left people divided… Batch From Scratch complaints During the show, Joe and Suzanne headed to Hull, East Yorkshire, to help out the Powell family. The duo were on hand to help them achieve the ultimate dinnertime dream instead of the mealtime mayhem they were facing. But it seems the show didn’t go down well with some people. So much so, that one person branded it the “dumbest-ever” cooking show. Ouch! The hosts were criticised for “cutting corners” and not appearing to cook from, ahem, scratch. “I batch cook, but seriously, pre-made mash, ready-diced onions and microwave rice? Hardly budget friendly nor from scratch is it?” came one complaint. ‘I really enjoyed it’ However, others, loved it, with ED! readers flooding our socials with a wealth of positive comments. “I think we can all do with some help from time to time, I really enjoyed it. Gave me some ideas – it doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, any help with preparing weekly meals and saving money surely has to be a win win. I can’t wait till next week,” said one. ‘I’ve not seen any negatives’ The man himself, Joe Swash, said: “I haven’t seen any cons in batch cooking. I’ve only seen positive things. The amount of money the families are saving, the amount of time people are saving, the amount of nutrition people are eating, especially now that more people are thinking about what they’re putting in their bodies. “I’ve not seen any negatives, only positives with batch cooking.”

