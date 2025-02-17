This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna was forced to apologise live on air today as viewers claim they spotted presenter Dermot O’Leary looking annoyed.

During today’s (February 17) This Morning cooking segment, viewers claimed to have noticed a change in dynamic between host Dermot O’Leary and chef Clodagh McKenna.

There was a running joke on the show as to what Clodagh was actually making. But when she was cooking, she made a slip up that forced her to apologise.

Clodagh apologised for her language (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Clodagh apologises on air

Alongside Dermot and Alison, the trio were having a laugh about the pronunciation of the meal, with Clodagh joking that she was cooking a “fricken tart”. In fact, she was making a cheesy potato ‘frittart’ – a cross between a frittata and a tart.

But she very quickly realised the language may not have been acceptable for daytime TV.

Covering her tracks, Clodagh said: “Oh. I probably shouldn’t have said that. That was a bit on the edge wasn’t it. I’m sorry to anyone I might have offended.”

I’m sorry to anyone I might have offended.

But while Alison looked amused, Dermot looked the opposite. He informed Clodagh that the comment was on the “borderline”.

Viewers pointed out that, throughout the whole segment, Dermot seemed to be off with the chef, and viewers picked up on it. Although he kept insisting that he was just “really hungry”.

When he was waiting for the meal to be finished, Dermot kept pushing for her to speed it up, as he really wanted something to eat. And when he got his plate, he ate it very quickly.

Fans all thought Dermot was annoyed with Clodagh (Credit: ITV)

Fans comment on Dermot’s attitude

Taking to X during the segment, This Morning viewers claimed that Dermot’s attitude was directed towards Clodagh.

One wrote: “Dermot finds Clodagh super annoying. And he struggles to hide it.”

Another viewer penned: “Dermot. FFS. Shut up!”

A third fan called for cooking segments to focus solely on the chef, not the hosts. They said: “This Morning please remove the presenters from the cooking segments. Ruined it again this morning by the two jabbering about nothing.”

However, despite the signs of an atmosphere between Dermot and Clodagh, fans praised her for her down-to-earth nature on the show.

One fan wrote: “Clodagh is keeping it real. I love to see that.”

Read more: Gino D’Acampo ‘replaced’ on This Morning amid scandal

What do you think of This Morning chef Clodagh apologising? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!