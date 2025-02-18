Joe Swash’s new Channel 4 show, Batch From Scratch, hasn’t gone down too well with viewers.

The beloved TV star was back on screens on Monday night (February 17) for his new six-part cooking series. In the show, along with chef and bestselling author Suzanne Mulholland, Joe helps out families across the country by organising their dinners and planning ahead.

But it seems the first episode has left people divided…

Joe Swash on Batch From Scratch

The first episode of Batch From Scratch aired on Monday (February 17) on Channel 4.

During the show, Joe and Suzanne headed to Hull, East Yorkshire, to help out the Powell family.

The duo were on hand to help them achieve the ultimate “dinnertime dream” instead of the “mealtime mayhem” they were facing.

But it seems the show didn’t go down well with some people. So much so, that one person branded it the “dumbest” ever cooking show.

Batch From Scratch slammed by fans

On X, angry viewers slammed the show for “cutting corners” by using ready-made food items when preparing the meals.

Another person said Joe Swash “horrified” them when the EastEnders star used frozen vegetables including white onions and mushrooms.

“Just witnessed the dumbest TV cooking show. I batch cook, but seriously, pre-made mash, ready-diced onions & microwave rice? Hardly budget friendly nor ‘from scratch’ is it?” said one person.

What else did viewers say?

Someone else wrote: “Isn’t really from scratch when they’re cutting corners using ready-made mash or pre-cut veg.”

A third chimed in: “Watching #batchfromscratch Horrified that you are showing meals using frozen chopped onions etc. Why not show people how to make from scratch – cheaper! Maybe rename programme ‘not quite from scratch’.”

However, other viewers declared that they loved Joe’s new show.

On Instagram, one person gushed: “Great show enjoyed it!” A second fan wrote: “Loved it!”

Joe Swash on ‘positives’ of batch cooking

Talking about taking part in Batch From Scratch, Joe told Newsletter: “I haven’t seen any cons in batch cooking. I’ve only seen positive things.

“The amount of money the families are saving, the amount of time people are saving, the amount of nutrition people are eating, especially now that more people are thinking about what they’re putting in their bodies.

“I’ve not seen any negatives but positives with batch cooking,” he added.

