Stacey Solomon on why she had to delay Joe Swash wedding: ‘We didn’t foresee it’

Stacey Solomon previously opened up on the reason she had to put a halt on her wedding to Joe Swash.

TV star Stacey and actor Joe have become one of the UK’s beloved showbiz couples since their love story started back in 2016.

Fast forward three children and a lush wedding, and things are going from strength to strength for Stacey – who is on Sort Your Life Out today (February 15) – and Joe.

However, back in 2021, Stacey shared the reason she had to delay her wedding prep.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey and Joe got engaged on 24 December 2020, after four years of dating. However, they didn’t get married until 2022 – and they had their reasons…

As well as moving house, Stacey and Joe also welcomed their second child, a daughter called Rose, in October 2021.

All that combined with juggling her TV career caused Stacey to fall a tad behind with wedding preparations.

Stacey and Joe ‘didn’t foresee moving house’

“At the moment, my wedding planning has not gone any further from last year,” Stacey shared in 2021, months before giving birth to Rose.

She continued: “We didn’t foresee moving house. At this rate it will just be me, Joe, my family and the rabbi in the garden – no food, no disco, nothing.”

The wait for their big day was worth it though as when Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their Pickle Cottage home on 24 July 2022, there was no doubt not a dry eye in the room!

Stacey’s wedding

At her wedding, Stacey reportedly wore a “Disney-style” princess dress to tie the knot with Joe.

Their first dance has also been revealed by a source. The newlyweds danced to Whitney Houston’s Your Love is My Love.

The couple exchanged vows at their family home – Pickle Cottage – with an intimate Jewish blessing.

Additionally, James Argent‘s band also reportedly performed at the service.

The star also uploaded a short video to her Instagram for her millions of followers to see.

The short video showed a row of tables and chairs under a barn canopy. Additionally, floral arrangements can be seen hanging from the ceiling and on the tables too.

