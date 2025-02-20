Viewers of This Morning were left in tears today after a guest interview detailed her mother’s distressing care home experience.

In a heartbreaking clip shown during the episode, healthcare workers were seen shaking the patient’s bed, hurting, mocking, antagonising her, and grabbing her hand so she was unable to move.

One of the workers aggressively told the elderly lady: “You’re in a [bleep]ing care home.” In other clips, two carers threw her out the bed and continued to be aggressive while she was an emotional wreck.

Dermot and Alison had to warn viewers of the distressing clip (Credit: ITV)

This Morning guest details ‘heartbreaking’ care home experience

Joining hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the sofa was the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, and Clare Miller, whose mum, Anne King, who is a dementia patient, allegedly faced months of abuse at a care home in 2022.

Clare installed a secret camera in her mother’s room that helped expose the staff’s behaviour at the Surrey care facility. The clip shown was so awful, that Alison and Dermot had to warn viewers about what they were about to watch.

“The first moment we realised there was something really not right was when my brother found a male carer on the floor of her room, and my mum was absolutely terrified,” Clare, who has been a carer for over 27 years, explained.

“We’d already had problems, which we’d gone to the authorities for, the council, and a safeguarding investigation was put in. This was just the icing on the cake. We weren’t getting any honest answers from the home. They were hiding, denying, and lying about things,” she claimed.

After discovering the abuse her poor mother had been dealing with, Clare said: “It broke my heart, I will never forget it.”

Clare is now campaigning for change after creating Anne’s Law. She continued: “I think having a registration is important, and it also recognises the good carers and makes them look professional…

“But also having people working off the same page, so the police have the relevant training and the understanding and also that the providers themselves have accountability to what goes on in their homes is really important.”

This Morning guest Clare said the footage ‘broke my heart’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to ‘horrific’ carers

The distressing and emotional clip left viewers at home in fury, to say the least.

“That is so [bleep]ing distressing to watch, horrific,” one viewer wrote on X.

“If I was in a room with those [bleep]ing monsters they would not get out alive – I’m in tears . That poor lady,” another shared.

“That is horrific,” a third remarked.

“If someone hurt my mum or dad in a care home.. I would happily do life in prison if someone touched my parents..” a fourth person stated.

“I’m fed up of seeing sick and twisted so-called carers literally terrorising, bullying and manhandling disabled patients in care homes. It happens in mental wards too. It’s common and it’s sickening. I don’t wish bad on people but I hope these culprits go to hell,” a fifth user said.

