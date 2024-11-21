The Strictly Christmas special will make a triumphant return to the ballroom on December 25, and the final star joining the line-up has now been announced.

On It Takes Two tonight (November 21), the final celebrity lacing up their dancing shoes was revealed.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe, RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Tayce, presenter Vogue Williams, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Tamzin Outhwaite had previously been confirmed on the line-up.

And now Celebrity Race Across the World star Billy Monger has completed the list.

Billy Monger was the final star announced (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special cast complete

Billy Monger was the final star announced on the line-up. He’s a racing driver and TV presenter and has appeared on Celebrity Race Across the World.

Billy was critically injured in a high-speed collision while racing, which left him with both legs amputated. Despite this, Billy refused to give up on his racing career, lobbying to allow both disabled and non-disabled drivers to race alongside each other.

Billy previously won the BBC Sports Personality Helen Rollason Award and had a BAFTA-nominated BBC documentary made about his story. He recently beat the world record for a double amputee in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii – the toughest endurance event in the world – so he’s certainly a strong contender for the Glitterball trophy.

I’m just hoping my leg doesn’t fall off mid-dance!

Strictly Christmas special’s first star was revealed as comedian Josh Widdicombe (Credit: BBC)

Billy said: “I’ve spent the last 12 months training 20 hours a week for an Ironman world record attempt. But the thought of donning sequins in front of Craig Revel Horwood fills me with a fear I’ve never experienced before.

“This is about as far from my comfort zone as it can get!

“My family are big Strictly fans, so I’m doing it for them and to raise awareness for what I’m doing for Comic Relief next year. I’m just hoping my leg doesn’t fall off mid-dance!”

Vogue Williams will be hoping to lift the festive Glitterball (Credit: BBC)

Who’s dancing with who

Billy will be dancing with Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova on the festive special.

Tamzin Outhwaite will be joining the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Credit: BBC)

Tamzin Outhwaite, who was announced earlier this week, will dance with Nikita Kuzmin. Josh Widdecombe, meanwhile, has been paired with Karen Hauer.

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is also on the line-up (Credit: BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tayce will dance with Kai Widdrington. Vogue Williams has been paired with Carlos Gu. And Gladiators star Harry – better known as Nitro – will dance alongside Nancy Xu.

Tayce is taking part in the Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Last year’s show was won by Jamie Borthwick, who is currently taking part in the main series of the show.

Consider this your audition, guys!

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

