Wynne Evans broke down in tears on Strictly: It Takes Two tonight over his exit.

The star, 52, became the latest Strictly contestant to leave the competition alongside his pro partner Katya Jones.

Reflecting on his exit, Wynne and Katya spoke to Fleur East on the spin-off show on Monday night (November 18).

Wynne was in tears on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans on Strictly exit

But Wynne was also surprised by his pal on the show, Jamie Borthwick. Jamie is still in the competition.

On tonight’s It Takes Two, Fleur announced that someone special was there for Wynne.

He’s just been absolutely brilliant, it’s not going to be the same.

EastEnders star Jamie, 30, then walked out into the studio and hugged opera singer Wynne.

Jamie gushed: “I just want to say it’s been the best nine weeks and who’d have thought that this man and me would become best friends?”

Jamie surprised Wynne on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “It’s the duo no one knew they needed! He’s just been absolutely brilliant, it’s not going to be the same.

“But I’ve got a friend for life and he’s amazing,” as he hugged Wynne.

Wynne then became tearful as he wiped away tears. Jamie hugged him, saying: “I love him.”

During Sunday’s results show, Wynne and Katya faced Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the dance-off. The judges decided to save Montell.

Wynne and Katya left Strictly at the weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Speaking about his exit on the show, Wynne said: “It’s been wonderful, I’ve got to say. I feel like it’s what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

“Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

