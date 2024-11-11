The girlfriend of Wynne Evans has shown her support for the Strictly star, following recent backlash on the BBC show.

The Welsh star was back on the dance floor on Saturday night (November 9). Along with Katya Jones, the pair performed an American Smooth to Grace Kelly by Mika – which bagged 32 points. However, some fans at home were not as impressed and claimed he was “overmarked”.

Now, Wynne’s rarely-seen girlfriend has issued a defiant message in support of him.

Despite a score of 32, Wynne and Katya were in the dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly fans fume Wynne Evans was ‘overmarked’

Following their American smooth on Strictly, Wynne and Katya scored 32 points. But fans were quick to complain that Wynne had been overmarked.

Wynne being overmarked again

“Even at 32 points Wynne has been overmarked again, and a 9?! Time to go PLEASE,” fumed one person on X. A second person wrote: “Wynne being overmarked again.”

Someone else added: “Judges are sooo off the mark this series. Scoring and comments are completely nonsensical. Wynne is grossly overmarked – WHY?”

Wynne’s partner uploaded a sweet snap (Credit: Instagram Story)

Wynne supported by girlfriend

However, Wynne’s girlfriend – events manager and fitness fan Liz Brookes, 50, – soon shared her support for him.

Knocks it out of the park again!

On her Instagram story, she shared a snap of them cuddled up from Saturday. She then wrote: “Knocks it out of the park again!”

Wynne and Liz reportedly struck up a romance this year, following his split from his ex-wife.

Strictly star Wynne Evans and ex-wife

Go Compare star Wynne split from his ex-wife Tanwen in 2016. They had married in 1999. Wynne previously opened up about his struggles after his marriage breakdown.

He told Wales Online: “I was doing a daily radio show where the feel of it is upbeat and keeping people in a good mood and cheering up the nation.”

Strictly star Wynne Evans on feeling ‘suicidal’

“The strapline of my show is, ‘cheering Wales up by one o’clock’, but I was going through the worst depression, clinical depression,” he revealed. Wynne then said: “I would think about [suicide], I would try and action it… I couldn’t see a way out; I couldn’t see a way of ever being happy again.”

He also added: “I was feeling suicidal, and it was terrible. I just thought, I’m either going to do something terrible or I need to go and see a proper psychiatrist.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly judge Anton Du Beke leaves viewers cringing over ‘spatial awareness’ remark to Wynne Evans

What did you think of Wynne’s Strictly routine and score? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.