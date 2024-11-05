Strictly pair Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have thanked fans for voting for them following Anton Du Beke’s ‘awkward’ remark about his ‘spatial awareness’.

Wynne, 52, and Katya, 35, recently found themselves at the centre of controversy over an “inside joke” that went wrong. During Strictly‘s live show on October 12, Wynne was seen moving his hand further and further around Katya’s waist.

She then moved his hand back to her hip. Following much backlash from viewers, who thought Katya looked “uncomfortable”, the pair addressed their behaviour. They said it was an “inside joke” between them and Katya insisted she wasn’t “uncomfortable”.

Wynne and Katya performed to Shirley Bassey for Icons Week on Strictly last Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Wynne and Katya on Strictly

Putting it all behind them, Wynne and Katya have remained in the competition and recently danced for the show’s Icons Week.

The new themed week saw the couples perform dances to songs by musical legends.

Wynne and Katya danced a rumba to This Is My Life by Shirely Bassey. They bagged 30 points out of a possible 40 from the judges.

However, Anton‘s remark to Wynne about his “spatial awareness” left viewers cringing following the ‘handgate’ row.

Anton told Wynne to keep an eye on his “spatial awareness” (Credit: BBC)

Anton on Strictly

The judge told Wynne: “I want you to be aware of your spatial awareness to your partner. You get either a bit too close or you get a bit too far away from her. It leads you to stretch out.

“Apart from that, I want you to carry on as you are because your technique is looking marvellous.”

I want you to be aware of your spatial awareness to your partner.

Anton added: “I think it’s all going beautifully in the right direction. Keep going.”

Anton’s comment sparked quite a few comments from viewers on X, with many calling it “awkward” and “unfortunate” because of the ‘handgate’ scandal Wynne and Katya faced.

Katya and Wynne sparked a row on Strictly over his hands on her waist (Credit: BBC)

One person said: “Anton… most unfortunate comment ever about Wynne’s spatial awareness on relation to his partner.”

Another wrote: “Anton, talking about Wynne getting too close, to his partner!”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Someone else tweeted: “‘You get a bit too close to her’… awkward Anton, AWKWARD!”

Wynne and Katya have made it through to week eight of the competition, and thanked fans for their support on Instagram.

Katya and Wynne thanked fans for voting for them (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pro dancer Katya wrote: “We did it! THANK YOU so much! I can’t tell you how grateful we are for this gift of another week of dancing.

“Boys are still together. And that makes me really happy too,” referring to Wynne’s friendships with fellow contestant Jamie Borthwick and some of the male pros.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans divided by Wynne Evans singing during routine in show first

Katya added: “The competition is tougher. Tiredness is real. But friendships and gratitude are stronger than ever. Week 8. @wynneevans can you believe it?”

Wynne wrote on his Instagram: “Over the moon to be looking forward to another week of #strictly! Thank you @kaytajones and thanks everyone all for the support.”

What did you think of Anton’s comment? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.