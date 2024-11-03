Wynne Evans got plenty of people talking after performing a Strictly Come Dancing first in his routine on the programme.

The Welsh singer was back on screens on Saturday (November 2) for another episode of the glitzy BBC One show. In the latest instalment, the 2024 cast took part in the show’s first-ever Icons Week, paying homage to legendary musical artists.

However, it’s fair to say Wynne Evans’ Strictly performance left plenty of people divided…

The pair put on an incredible performance (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans performs show first on Strictly

During Strictly on Saturday night (November 2) Wynne and pro partner Katya Evans performed a rumba to Shirley Bassey’s This Is My Life.

But at the end of the emotional routine, the singer took over from the band who were singing. And in what appears to be a show first, Wynne sang the final line.

After their dance, which ended up scoring 30 points, Host Tess Daly gushed over the routine. She told Wynne: “You blew the hair off the back of my arms there. That was something.”

While judge Anton Du Beke described it as “the best ending to any number I’ve ever seen in my entire life”.

The Welsh singer belted out the last line of the song (Credit: BBC)

Fans divided by Wynne’s Strictly performance

However, viewers at home were not too impressed. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person fumed: “I’m sorry this isn’t a singing competition. How is it fair that Wynne gets to sing at the end?? Always giving him new rules & special treatment.”

This isn’t a singing competition

A second added: “Why was Wynne allowed to sing? Other singers that have been contestants haven’t sung.” A third penned: “This isn’t a singing competition so that doesn’t seem fair.”

Strictly viewers soon shared their thoughts (Credit: BBC)

‘He should be really proud’

But other Strictly viewers were quick to defend Wynne and applaud him for his performance.

Wow Goosebumps

“Really loved Wynne’s routine & the powerful & inspiring message it gave, not to mention the amazing vocal finish at the end! He should be really proud!” said one person. Another person on X gushed: “I enjoyed it.”

A third penned: “I loved that Rumba & when Wynne sang the ending line wow Goosebumps. Choreography by @Mrs_katjones was beautiful & powerful.”

