The Strictly results are in and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have left the competition following a dance-off against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Strictly decamped to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool this weekend, with tonight’s show delivering the results of the public vote and the dance-off (November 17).

Montell and Wynne found themselves in the bottom two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Bottom two in dance-off

Both couples performed their routines again on the show tonight.

Montell and Johannes performed their Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston. Then, Wynne and Katya performed their Charleston to Carmen Suite No 1: 5 Les Toreadors by George Bizet.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Montell.

With three votes in favour of Montell and Johannes, they won the majority vote, meaning that Wynne and Katya would be leaving the competition. Head Judge Shirley Ballas also agreed and said she would have decided to save Montell and Johannes.

Wynne spoke to Tess about his exit from the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Joyous’ experience

When asked by Tess Daly about his time on the show, Wynne said: “It’s been wonderful, I’ve got to say. I feel like it’s what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

“Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.“

Katya then said: “To be honest with you, the smile hasn’t left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up. You [to Wynne] have made this experience so joyous and so full of laughter for me.

“I’m sure everybody was jealous because you’re the kind of guy that everybody wants in their life. You bring light, you bring laughter, you bring charisma, you fill up every room you walk into with those qualities.”

Wynne added: “To have been partnered with Katya has been amazing and coming every Saturday night to hang out with these guys [to fellow contestants in the Clauditorium], that’s been wonderful. But to spend every weekday dancing has been just fantastic. I’ve grown so much and I’m so thankful to have met this person [to Katya].”

Wynne was a firm favourite among the contestants (Credit: BBC)

Viewers furious

While some of those watching at home thought it was time Wynne left the competition, others were less than convinced the right person went. In fact, Pete Wicks faced a tremendous backlash online after he avoided the bottom two.

“One question, who the heck is voting for Pete?!” asked one. “How the hell did Pete survive again he just stood there. No way should he still be there it’s a joke now,” said another.

“Pete must have one hell of a following to avoid the dance off!” said another. “Was expecting Wynne v Pete in the dance off and hoping for Pete to go. Ah well, maybe next week,” another predicted.

“Pete should have been in the dance off, he’s like a plank of wood on the dance floor,” said another.

