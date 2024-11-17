Giovanni Pernice is set to make a bombshell return to Strictly Come Dancing, it’s been reported.

The Italian dancer left the show earlier this year following complaints from his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington.

However, now, following the results of the BBC inquiry, the much-loved pro is set to return to the Strictly family.

Ex-Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice could be making his way back to the Strictly family (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice ‘to appear in anniversary special’

According to the Daily Mail, Giovanni will feature in the special 20th anniversary programme due to air next month.

It’s thought that he will be given a starring role in the special episode because he won a BAFTA for his silent dance with 2021 partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

It’s due to air on BBC One on December 21. And it’s thought that it could pave the way for him to return as a Strictly pro in 2025.

Giovanni has made an immense impact on Strictly and will absolutely not be erased from Strictly Come Dancing’s history.

One BBC insider claimed: “Given his impact, particularity for the Bafta win – which was voted for by the public – it is only the obtuse who would think that Giovanni should not be included in the 20th-year reflections in some form.

“Giovanni has made an immense impact on Strictly and will absolutely not be erased from Strictly Come Dancing’s history. What he and Rose did was incredible and just because Amanda has come along and made allegations, many of which were not upheld, does not change that.”

Giovanni and Rose won a BAFTA for their Couple’s Choice dance (Credit: BBC)

‘Strictly bosses love Gio’

They concluded: “Strictly’s bosses love Gio, they feel strongly about what happened, and they see it is as only right that he is celebrated. Amanda may have met with the BBC recently, when she aired her views about Giovanni and the show, but Strictly still adores Gio and its bosses know that viewers will be thrilled to see him back.'”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Pete Wicks’ ‘utter cringe’ Blackpool performance blasted

So will you be welcoming Giovanni back to Strictly with open arms? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.