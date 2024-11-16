Strictly viewers slam Pete Wicks’ ‘utter cringe’ Cha Cha performance and claim he was ‘stitched up’

Strictly star Pete Wicks has left viewers gobsmacked after his performance of a Cha Cha to I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred.

Pete and pro partner Jowita Przystal rocked all pink as they swept around the dance floor tonight, but their extremely camp costumes weren’t enough to impress viewers…

Pete and Jowita rocked all pink outfits (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Strictly viewers slam Pete Wicks’ Blackpool performance

Strictly fans flocked to social media to claim Pete had been utterly “stitched up” by the “cringe” dance routine.

Evidently, Shirley Ballas didn’t seem to agree.

“You had a very clean neckline,” she giggled, struggling for words.

“Your hips were swinging from left to right… It was very entertaining, I don’t think I’m going to forget this evening for as long as I live,” Shirley exclaimed.

Consequently, Shirley awarded Pete eight points!

A string of viewers flocked to social media to complain about the routine (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

However, many social media users completely disagreed with her verdict…

One fumed: “Poor old Pete was so stitched up there. He really did not seem very comfortable doing that at all.”

Another said: “Oh dear. I was too distracted by those trousers! Couldn’t concentrate on the dancing!”

Strictly viewers weren’t impressed with Pete’s Cha Cha

A third added: “[Bleep] off was that an 8! Absolutely shocking bloody judging.”

“Can’t lie I’m almost traumatised by Pete’s Cha Cha,” said a fourth.

“Pete…that was pure and utter cringe. It was the most awkward looking Cha Cha ever,” criticised another.

Pete did manage to get a few compliments online though, with one user writing: “Absolutely fair play Pete, dancing might not of been the best. But wow, the characterisation and confidence was absolutely amazing. One of my faves.”

“Pete head to toe in pink is just the best,” said another.

A third praised: “Pete went all out wearing pink.”

Ultimately, Pete received a 4 from Craig, a 7 from Motsi and two 8s from Shirley and Anton.

Pete raked in 27 points in total, leaving him on the lower end of the leaderboard.

Strictly airs Saturday (November 16) from 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show airs Sunday nights at 7:20pm.

Read more: Astonished Strictly Come Dancing viewers left baffled over Claudia Winkleman’s Blackpool special outfit: ‘What is she wearing?’

So, did you like Pete’s Cha Cha? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.