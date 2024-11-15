This week, Strictly spin-off It Takes Two has been getting us in the mood for Christmas by revealing the contestants starring on the upcoming festive special.

Now, the third star has been revealed and you might recognise her from a highly televised advert!

Strictly announce latest Christmas special star

Vogue Williams was announced as the third celebrity included in 2024’s Christmas line up on Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two.

She is set to be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Carlos Gu.

Despite seemingly being excited for the opportunity and admitting it is a relief to have the news out there, Vogue insists that although she might look like she can dance, she has no skill on the dance floor.

Vogue Williams will be starring on the Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

The presenter, podcaster, DJ and fitness expert may have a string of things she is good at, but she isn’t so sure about her moves…

Vogue is from Ireland and is often seen presenting the fashion and red carpet segments on ITV’s Lorraine. You might also recognise her from Fairy’s soap powder advert!

She is an established podcaster known for My Therapist Ghosted Me, Spencer and Vogue and Never Live It Down and has previouslt starred on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Fashion lover Vogue has even had her own weekend radio show!

She will be partnered with Carlos Gu (Credit: BBC /Ray Burmiston)

Vogue Williams joins Strictly Christmas special cast

Vogue said of her latest Strictly venture: “I’m so excited to join the Strictly family! Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best! I’m loving it so far, bring on the Ballroom floor.”

After the news was share on tonight’s show she even exclaimed: “I am so glad that is out! I am so bad at keeping secrets!”

Viewers flocked to social media to share their reaction. One penned: “Christmas special star that is unknown to me. Vogue Williams… But she dances with Carlos! Fab!”

A second wrote: “Vogue Williams is one of those people who you’d think had done Strictly before. Great choice for Christmas!”

Another said: “Vogue Williams is a great signing!”

“Can’t believe she’s found the time to dance in between washing kids clothes 24/7,” joked another.

Will you be rooting for Vogue?

So far, the Christmas cast includes Taskmaster’s Josh Widdicombe and Drag Race UK’s Tayce.

