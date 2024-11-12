The Strictly Christmas special is just weeks away and we can almost hear the sleigh bells ringing. Consequently, the celebs preparing to twirl onto the dance floor are slowly being announced and the second star was revealed on It Takes Two this evening…

Welsh-born RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 star, Tayce, has been announced as the latest addition!

RuPaul’s Drag Race star announced as latest Christmas special contestant

Tayce is reportedly dubbed the Naomi Campbell of Drag and is a runway model as well as a radio presenter.

She starred on It Takes Two with Fleur East tonight where she admitted that Craig Revel Horwood is even scarier than RuPaul! Tayce even reckons that in the spirit of Christmas she will be the nutcracker and Craig will be her tough nut to crack!

Tayce said of competing on the Christmas special: “I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud!”

Evidently, she is very eager to twirl onto the dance floor as she exclaimed: “Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs.”

Tayce is very excited to star on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special latest

Tayce also revealed that she will be paired with none other than Kai Widdrington – who has previously won the Christmas special crown in 2022, with Corrie star Alexandra Mardell!

Evidently, this should be a great pairing for the duo!

Especially with Tayce’s performance prowess.

Tayce isn’t the first RuPaul’s Drag Race star to grace the Strictly dance floor.

Kai Widdrington will be Tayce’s partner (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Visage appeared on Strictly in 2019, where she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice.

Unfortunately, she was the eighth person to be eliminated from the programme.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

The special will see six couples perform a festive fuelled routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas. Ultimately, the contestants battle it out to take home a star shaped trophy instead of the glitterball.

Meanwhile, BBC state that the remaining Christmas line up will be announced on Strictly’s It Takes Two in due course.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Read more: Sarah Hadland warned over Strictly stint as pro throws doubt on her show future

So, will you tune into the Christmas special? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.