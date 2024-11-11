The first star for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024 has been revealed as Josh Widdicombe.

The glitzy, and festive, spin-off show returns to screens on Christmas Day (December 25). Another batch of famous faces will take to the dance floor once more in a bid to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion 2024.

And the first famous face taking part has now been confirmed as comedian Josh.

The comedian will be taking to the dance floor (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2024 Christmas special signs up first celeb

On Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday(November 11), Josh was announced as the first celebrity for the 2024 festive special.

“I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation. And worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?” Josh said about his upcoming stint.

On the Strictly Christmas special, Josh will be partnered with Karen Hauer.

Josh is best known for appearing in the likes of Channel 4’s The Last Leg, as well as A League of Their Own, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster, to name a few.

Strictly Christmas special

For the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and also head judge Shirley Ballas will be back to share their thoughts.

Six couples will take to the dance floor to perform a festive fuelled routine in the hope of taking home the trophy.

Jamie Borthwick won the 2023 Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Bortwick on Strictly

Last year’s line-up included broadcaster and historian Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast‘s Sally Nugent and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick. Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey, former rugby player Danny Cipriani and Sugababe Keisha Buchanan also joined them.

But it was Jamie and his pro partner Nancy Xu who won the show. They bagged a perfect 40 for their impressive quickstep.

What’s more, Jamie is currently starring in the 2024 normal series – and is partnered with Michelle Tsiakkas.

