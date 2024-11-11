Nancy Xu hits out over Shayne Ward’s Strictly exit following ‘criticism’

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu have become the latest pair to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Shirley Ballas voted them out in a dance-off against Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

Nancy Xu shares emotional message to Shayne Ward after Strictly exit

Now, Nancy has had her say in an emotional tribute shared to social media.

Alongside a snap of the star dancing with her celebrity dance partner, Nancy penned: “Where do I begin my words, for me, you have already been a winner since our very first day rehearsals together. Your humble, kindness, and respect for me are beyond then everything! Not even mention how amazing you are performing every Saturday night on the dance floor!

“To get to know you as a person and to share [my] Strictly journey with you this year, it’s my highlight of the year! Last night, I was really hoping that I could really make you dance at Blackpool. Then, your mom can watch you shine on the stage! For me, you have given everything beautifully in many ways!

“I’m so sorry that the whole journey you [were] criticised more than you should, and people forget that you are coming from 0! To put up every Saturday night show like you did, you should deserve something better!

“But I want you to know that there is something bigger and better on its way to coming to you! And by the time you receive more fair results!

“I’m definitely gutted that our journey has cut like this! And I want you to understand that you are an amazing person and performer. Thank you for trusting me and letting me share my knowledge and passion with you! I hope our friendship will continue after this journey! As I adore our relationship! @shaynetward.” [sic]

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu latest to leave Strictly

Nancy concluded the heartfelt message by adding: “Thank you everyone for all your votes and support! It means so much and I’m super grateful.”

Shayne and Nancy performed a rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper and Wynne and Katya performed their American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA in the dance-off.

After both couples gave their second performances, the judges gave their final thoughts. Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Shayne and Nancy, as did Motsi Mabuse.

However, Anton Du Beke chose to save Wynne and Katya. Shirley Ballas delivered the casting vote and saved Wynne and Katya.

Evidently, Shayne and Nancy were devastated that they were going home.

