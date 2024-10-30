Strictly star Nancy Xu supported by Shayne Ward and viewers as she fights back tears on It Takes Two

In Strictly Come Dancing news, stars Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu looked back on their recent performance, after narrowly missing being axed after a dance-off with Dr Punam and Gorka Marquez.

The pair starred on It Takes Two last night (October 29), where Nancy reflected on some of the feedback they received and appeared to become emotional.

It was here that Nancy addressed the unique choreography she created for their Halloween Paso Doble.

Nancy Xu and Shayne Ward were in the dance-off at the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Nancy Xu addresses Paso Doble choreography

She explained: “We are doing an entertainment show. We are here to bring something. That’s why we have a Movie Week, a Halloween week, musicals week.”

It comes after some of the judges commented on Nancy’s non-traditional approach to the Paso Doble, which saw her pretending to be controlled by Shayne’s magical wand wafting.

Nancy went on to emotionally say: “It’s not just about correct techniques – important – but it’s also about having fun and making people enjoy our performance. We try and bring everything we possibly could to the show.”

Shayne then comforted Nancy by chiming in: “We did.”

The dancing pro continued: “We will keep pushing and as much as some people dislike the choreography, there’s also the other side. People like the choreography. I do feel, as a choreographer, we want to make more memories, especially as its the 20th anniversary.”

Evidently, the duo looked to be fighting back tears so Shayne of course wrapped his arm around Nancy to reassure her.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu’s choreography didn’t go down well with everyone (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans react

Meanwhile, fans of the show flocked to social media to also show their support.

One penned: “Yesss Nancy, it’s an entertainment show!! Some people take this show way too seriously.”

Another said: “I’m sad that Nancy is upset about people not liking her choreography. But, I stand by thinking it wasn’t good. Also every week on It Takes Two it seems to be a pity party from Shayne and I don’t think this is helping their popularity ngl.”

A third added: “Shayne sounds a bit down by the public’s opinion of him. Not sure why he doesn’t appear to be liked. He’s a pretty good dancer, and I think an alright guy… but what do I know.”

“I actually rather liked Shayne’s dance (despite my reservations about the meaning of the Paso), but I can see that Len [Goodman] would’ve complained about ‘all the mucking about at the start’,” remarked another.

Despite some negative feedback regarding Nancy’s choreography, the pair snagged a respectable 31 points out of 40 from the judges.

