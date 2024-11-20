The holiday season is set to get a little more magical as the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is gearing up to bring some festive cheer to our screens.

The fifth celebrity to join this year’s line-up is none other than Tamzin Outhwaite. Tamzin is best known for her iconic role as Mel Owen in EastEnders.

The 54-year-old actress will be hitting the dance floor alongside professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin in an attempt to snatch the coveted Strictly Christmas trophy.

Tamzin Outhwaite will also be joining the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Credit: SplashNews)

Tamzin Outhwaite to appear on Strictly Christmas special

The announcement was made during Strictly: It Takes Two tonight (November 20).

Speaking about her upcoming appearance in the ballroom, Tamzin also shared her excitement.

“I’m so excited to swap the stage for the Strictly Ballroom this Christmas,” Tamzin gushed.

Let’s hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas!

“I’m used to performing in front of a live audience, but this is a whole new experience. I can’t wait to immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins. Let’s hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas!”

Tamzin is no stranger to the spotlight. Beyond her memorable EastEnders role, she’s also known for leading roles in TV hits such as New Tricks, Hotel Babylon and Murder Is Easy.

On the big screen, she starred in Out of Control and also appeared in Mike Newell’s Great Expectations alongside Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Robbie Coltrane.

The Eastenders actress will be partnered with Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin (Credit: ITV)

Festive line-up nearly complete

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will transform Elstree Studios into a winter wonderland.

Six celebrities will perform festive routines alongside their professional partners.

Tamzin is the latest celebrity to be announced, and she will join a star-studded line-up.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe, RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Tayce, presenter Vogue Williams and Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey are the other confirmed celebrity participants.

The judging panel – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas – will also be on hand to critique the routines.

Meanwhile, the studio audience will vote to decide who will take home the Christmas trophy.

The final celebrity for the Christmas special will be announced on Strictly: It Takes Two on November 21.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Read more: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tayce announced as latest Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special star

So, will you tune into the Christmas special? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.