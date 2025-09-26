Amber Davies has been dealt a blow ahead of the first Strictly Come Dancing live show as she’s not among the favourites to win the competition.

Amber was announced as the replacement for the injured Dani Dyer this morning (September 26), and we’ve been exclusively informed that she is not currently a frontrunner.

Lewis Cope and dance partner Katya Jones are seen as favourites to win this year’s series at 11/4. Then, Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington are next up at 5/1.

They’re followed by Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola at 13/2. Meanwhile, George Clarke and Alexis Warr and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer are next in line. Both pairs on 8/1.

Amber Davies is priced at 10/1 to win Strictly this year

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies and her partner, Nikita Kuzmin, then come in at 10/1. But she might be given some grace this weekend, having had less time to rehearse. Only three other pairs are seen as less likely to be voted out first.

Dani had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle (Credit: BBC)

“There was disappointment when Dani had to withdraw from the competition,” Shane Orton exclusively tells ED! on behalf of SportsCasting.

She was a hugely anticipated contestant and tipped to be a fan favourite. Stepping in is fellow Love Island winner Amber, whose West End background and classical dance training bring a high level of polish to the ballroom.

“She is also no stranger to the pressure of live TV, having competed on Dancing On Ice. While that experience might be a sticking point for some viewers, there is no doubt she will be one of the strongest technical dancers in this year’s lineup.”

As for Lewis, he was described as “potentially the one to beat”. Meanwhile, Vicky has the “natural charm and relatability likely to appeal to viewers”.

Who’s in line to leave the show first?

What about those most likely to leave first? Ross King and his dance partner Jowita Przystal are 2/1 to be the first couple out (and 100/1 to win the whole thing). Then, Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova are at 3/1. Then it’s Tom Skinner and Amy Dowden at 5/1.

Ross and Jowita are the favourites to leave first (Credit: ITV)

“Ross is the early frontrunner to be the first celebrity eliminated, priced at 2/1,” Shane continued.

“Despite being paired with the dynamic Jowita, there are question marks over whether he can match the pace of the competition. Just behind him is former rugby international Chris at 3/1, who may have the fitness but could find the finesse of ballroom more difficult to master.

“Tom rounds up the frontrunners for an early exit at 5/1, with his off-screen controversies already dividing opinion. His partnership with fan favourite Amy could earn him some much-needed goodwill, but he’ll need to win audiences over quickly on the dancefloor to avoid leaving the show early.”

