Strictly star Thomas Skinner has issued an apology after picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a press event.

The social media star is one of many famous faces taking part in the new series of the glitzy BBC One show. However, the news of Thomas taking part in the show was met with criticism by fans.

And this week, Thomas was back in the headlines again after he walked out of the competition’s first press event. Now, he has apologised for his actions and shared a statement to “set the record straight”.

Thomas walked out of a press event this week (Credit: BBC)

Thomas Skinner walks out of Strictly event

This week, the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast attended a press event at Elstree Studios to speak to journalists about the show.

However, Thomas ended up storming out after reportedly conducting just two interviews.

As the Mail Online reports, he reportedly objected to being taped by a reporter. And after allegedly being asked by a journalist why he signed up for the show, Thomas is said to have grabbed their phone before walking out of the interview.

But on Wednesday (September 10), Thomas took to his Instagram Story to explain his actions. He apologised in a statement, set against a photo of the Strictly Ballroom.

He issued a statement (Credit: InstagramStory)

Thomas ‘sets the record straight’

He said: “To set the record straight of yesterday. During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation. I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages – not about Strictly – but about a personal story from my past.”

Thomas didn’t elaborate on what the story was, but continued: “I’ve been through some difficult times in my life, which I’ve worked hard to move on from.

“In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself.”

Thomas added: “This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself. I’m sorry I picked up someone else’s phone and I don’t even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible. And I don’t want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.

“What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I’m so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I’ve been shown so far. It means the world to me. And I can’t wait to give it my all on that dancefloor. Bosh.”

Read more: Strictly star Flavia Cacace ‘would love’ to return to Strictly following 2012 departure

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know