Former Strictly pro Flavia Cacace has teased a comeback in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The 45-year-old Italian dancer first joined the hit BBC show in 2006 and enjoyed a successful run until 2012.

In 2007, she finished in second place with EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo. However, during her final year, she won the Glitterball Trophy alongside gymnast Louis Smith.

The following year, Flavia announced her departure to work on other shows.

Strictly star Flavia Cacace would love to return as a judge

Speaking on behalf of Betway, Flavia revealed to ED! that she would be interested in returning to the show.

“Definitely, I would. I’d love to,” she said.

“I don’t know if I’d go back as a pro dancer, because I’ve kind of been there and done that, got the medal and everything. So I would definitely be up for going back as a judge,” Flavia added.

“I mean, I’ve done choreography for them before and the years after I left. I would definitely be interested.”

‘It is a little bit more scripted than I think most people would probably think’

As Strictly remains in the headlines, Flavia revealed what she believes the biggest misconception of the show is.

“The one thing that I’ve always found interesting is to me, there is a massive element of entertainment being a part of the show for years,” she said.

“I think the standard of the celebrities has naturally evolved and improved. But I do think that in the first few years, it was a little bit more real. There are two sides to the story. On one hand, it’s good that celebrities know what they’re letting themselves in for, but there were a really nice genuineness to when they knew less about the show, because you had Anne Widdicombe, Russell Grant – you had those kind of underdogs that made the show a little bit more exciting, and had a bit more light and shade.

“Whereas now, I think the levels of talent and skill is all too good, possibly because they’re more prepared. I think another thing people may not realise is that it is an entertainment show. There has to be a production team that kind of gives it a flow. It is a little bit more scripted than I think most people would probably think.”

Who does Flavia think is the most competitive pro dancer?

During her time on the show, Flavia admitted she and her fellow pro dancers all came from a competition background, which meant “deep down” they all had a “competitive side”.

The most competivie? “I’d say probably James Jordan,” she said.

“He’s like a brother to me. I think somebody like him or Brendan Cole. I think James probably is a bit of a taskmaster. He’s pretty competitive. He loves to win, let’s put it that way. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be dancing. It could be playing a game of Noughts and Crosses, and he’d want to win.”

