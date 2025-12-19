Bookies reveal ‘clear’ winner to lift Strictly 2025 trophy as couple ‘relentlessly backed since semi-final’

The bookies have had their say on who they think will win Strictly Come Dancing and it’s not good news for Amber Davies…

On Saturday (December 20) the 2025 series of the glitzy BBC One show comes to an end. And it is Karen Carney, Amber Davies and George Clarke, who will be showing off their best moves in a bid to bag the Glitterball trophy.

However, according to recent odds from the bookies, there is one firm favourite tipped to win Strictly 2025…

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars take to dance floor one last time for final

This weekend, the remaining stars will be back in to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for one last time. They will be performing three dances: their Show Dance, the Judges’ Pick and their Favourite Dance:

Karen and Carols Gu have chosen their Week 1 Jive as their Favourite Dance. For the Judges’ Pick, they are doing their Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. As for their Show Dance, they are performing to Inner Smile by Texas.

“It’s a celebration. It will be everything Kaz is good at and throwing into it and having fun. Our song is actually a perfect match for her,” Carlos previously said about their Show Dance.

Karen is a strong contender to win (Credit: BBC)

Who is tipped to win Strictly?

George and Alexis Parr meanwhil, will once again perform their Viennese Waltz to Queen’s Somebody To Love. This is their Judges’ Pick. They have chosen Human by The Killers for their Show Dance. They also picked a Paso Doble to Ruelle’s Game of Survival for their Favourite Dance.

As for Amber and Nikita Kuzmin, their Judges’ Pick is their Paso Doble, which was danced to

Dream On by Aerosmith. Their Favourite Dance is their Jive to Proud Mary by Tina Turner and their Show Dance is Lady Gaga’s song Rain on Me.

But who is leading the race to take home the Glitterball trophy and win Strictly 2025?

Amber has been tipped to come third (Credit: BBC)

Amber Davies ‘written off’

In odds provided by SportsCasting, the bookies have chalked up Karen at 4/1 odds to win Strictly Come Dancing.

“Going into the Strictly Come Dancing final, the betting tells a clear story, with punters piling in behind Karen Carney and Carlo Gu, who have been relentlessly backed since the semi-finals. And now sit a commanding 4/11 to lift the Glitterball,” said Shane Orton, a spokesperson for SportsCasting.

However, it’s bad news for Amber, who has consistently bagged high scores on the show.

They said: “George Clarke and Alexis Warr still have an outside chance at 2/1 if they peak on the night. But the market has all but written off Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin at 40/1.

“That said, as we saw with Balvinder repeatedly defying the odds earlier in the series, Strictly has a habit of making the bookmakers look foolish when the music starts.”

Read more: BBC fires back as Thomas Skinner ‘prepares to sue’ and accuses Strictly bosses of ‘fixing votes’ to get him out

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know