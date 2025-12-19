BBC fires back as Thomas Skinner ‘prepares to sue’ and accuses Strictly bosses of ‘fixing votes’ to get him out

Thomas Skinner is preparing to sue the BBC after his disastrous turn on Strictly Come Dancing, it’s been claimed.

Apprentice star Thomas, 34, was the first to be eliminated from this year’s edition of the celebrity dancing competition.

However, Thomas, who was partnered with Strictly favourite Amy Dowden, apparently claims bosses ‘rigged’ the public vote.

Insiders close to businessman Thomas also allege that the reality star believes BBC execs wanted to see him booted off the dancefloor early on in the series after he proved to be a controversial signing.

Thomas Skinner ‘sues’ Strictly Come Dancing

The lawsuit claims come as President Donald Trump also plans to sue the Beeb, amid allegations the corporation misrepresented a speech he made.

Thomas, who has built a following for his outspoken, right-leaning views, looks set to follow in his footsteps.

“The BBC is already facing a £7.5 billion lawsuit from Donald Trump – now Thomas, a friend of Vice President JD Vance, is taking them on too,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“Thomas is adamant he got a larger share of the public vote and believes he has the evidence to prove it. He is determined to see it through, but there’s no way the BBC will take this sensational claim lying down. They’ll robustly defend any kinds of claims that the voting was rigged or fixed,” the source went on to allege.

The insider also claimed: “He’s convinced the BBC was hell-bent on getting him out as soon as possible, no matter how many of his fans got behind him.”

ED has contacted reps for Thomas for comment. He is yet to comment on the reports on his social media.

BBC hits back in statement

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the BBC furiously denied claims that voting for Strictly is anything but fair and above board.

A rep said: “Strictly Come Dancing’s public vote is robust and independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy.”

Thomas Skinner’s Strictly scores

Thomas languished at the bottom of the leaderboard during his short time on the programme. In week one, the businessman earned 12 points for a clunky Paso Doble. He was then awarded an abysmal 13 points out of a possible 40 for his Salsa to Dizzee Rascal’s Bonkers.

Fans were also quick to bash Thomas’s efforts on social media. Taking to X, one viewer described Thomas’s dancing as “disturbing”. Another agreed: “I can’t cope. This was, in every sense of the word, bonkers.”

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

News of Thomas’s potential lawsuit comes as the show prepares to wrap for the series.

West End star Amber Davies, YouTube’s own George Clarke and footballer Karen Carney are all in the chance of lifting the all-important Glitterball Trophy.

Previous celebrity contestants are also expected to return ahead of the grand finale. However, Thomas will not be among those taking to the dancefloor for one last time, citing a prior commitment.

The series will also mark hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s last time at the helm. The presenters announced they were sensationally quitting Strictly Come Dancing earlier this series, with their replacements yet to be announced.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.

