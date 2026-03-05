Prince William’s moving secret gesture after nurse embroiled in Princess Kate baby ‘hoax’ tragically took her own life

In December 2012, Prince William and Princess Kate shared life changing news with the world. The couple announced they were expecting their first child, Prince George.

Excitement quickly spread across the globe. Royal watchers, journalists and members of the public all wanted updates about the pregnancy. However, the intense attention soon took an unexpected turn.

During the early weeks of her pregnancy, Princess Kate was admitted to hospital. What followed would eventually lead to one of the most tragic moments linked to royal coverage in recent years.

Prince William’s gesture following tragic death of nurse in wake of Princess Kate ‘prank’

Princess Kate was hospitalised after suffering from Hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

She was treated at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. Fortunately, doctors confirmed that both Kate and the baby were doing well.

Princess Kate recovered following her hospital stint (Credit: Shutterstock)

However, events unfolding elsewhere soon plunged the royals into a very difficult ordeal.

Just days later, tragedy struck when nurse Jacintha Saldanha, who worked at the hospital and had become linked to a controversial radio prank, died by suicide.

According to royal journalist Russell Myers, the devastating news left Prince William and Princess Kate stunned.

In his book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, Myers explains that William later made a private gesture to comfort Saldanha’s family. Because the situation had already attracted enormous attention, the Prince reportedly kept the act quiet.

Tragic prank that left Jacintha Saldanha ‘distressed’

The incident began on December 4, 2012, when Jacintha Saldanha answered a phone call at the hospital.

Two Australian radio presenters had called pretending to be King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth. During the prank, they asked for information about Princess Kate’s health.

Believing the call to be genuine, Saldanha transferred them to another nurse who was caring for Kate. That colleague then unknowingly shared private information about the princess’s condition.

The prank quickly became international news. Reports later suggested that Saldanha had been deeply distressed by the incident, although Myers states there had been no mention of disciplinary action against the nurses involved.

Prince William reached out following Jacintha Saldanha’s devastating suicide

Tragically, Saldanha was found dead on December 7, only one day after Princess Kate had been discharged from hospital.

According to Myers, both William and Kate were deeply affected by the news.

“William and Catherine were left stunned and deeply saddened when told that Jacintha, who they had both met during her stay at the hospital, had taken her own life,” he wrote.

The couple were stunned by the tragic death of Jacintha (Credit: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock)

Myers claims Prince William immediately wrote a handwritten letter to Saldanha’s husband and family to express his sorrow.

Part of the message reportedly read: “I am just so sorry that someone who cared for others so much found themselves in such a desperate situation. This letter comes with my thoughts and prayers to you all.”

Prince William’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Former private secretary of William and Kate discusses Prince William’s secret move

Ed Perkins, who previously served as private secretary to William and Kate, also reflected on the gesture.

He explained that the decision to reach out privately was typical of the couple.

“Behind everything people think they know about them, they are human,” Perkins said.

“Everyone was devastated for Jacintha’s family when we heard the tragic news. It was a dark episode and put into context once more the lengths that certain people are prepared to go to access their lives and the effect that potentially has on others.”

He continued: “William didn’t tell anyone he planned to write to Jacintha’s family and nor should he. It was a personal moment to offer his sympathies and something that speaks to both of them as people who care.”

Following the incident, the two Australian DJs involved, Michael Christian and Mel Greig, were removed from their radio show.

St James’s Palace 2012 statement

At the time, St James’s Palace issued a statement expressing sympathy for Saldanha’s family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jacintha Saldanha. Their royal highnesses were looked after so wonderfully well at all times by everybody at King Edward VII hospital, and their thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues … At no point did the palace complain to the hospital about the [hoax] incident. On the contrary, we offered our full and heartfelt support to the nurses involved at all times.”

King Edward VII’s hospital said at the time: “It is with very deep sadness that we confirm the tragic death of a member of our nursing staff, Jacintha Saldanha.Jacintha had worked at the King Edward VII hospital for more than four years. She was an excellent nurse and , well-respected and popular with all of her colleagues. She was recently the victim of a hoax call to the hospital. The hospital had been supporting her throughout this difficult time.”

Mel Greig and Michael Christian’s apology

Mel Greig previously spoke to This Morning explaining that her profile, due to the incident, “won’t go away,” and that she hopes to now use it for good.

Her focus has reportedly been shedding light on Endometriosis and mental health struggles.

Both DJs Mel Greig and Michael Christian apologised shortly after Jacintha’s death.

“I’m very sorry and saddened for the family, and I can’t imagine what they’ve been going through,” Greig said on Today Tonight.

Christian also said on the show: “For the part we played, we’re incredibly sorry,” and described himself as “gutted, shattered and heartbroken.”

