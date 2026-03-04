‘Panic behind Palace walls’ as King Charles ‘told to abdicate’

The Royal Family is no stranger to criticism. However, calls for a reigning monarch to abdicate represent a far more serious development.

In recent weeks, some commentators have suggested that King Charles may be facing his own annus horribilis as scrutiny surrounding the monarchy continues to grow.

Since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, attention has increasingly turned toward the wider Royal Family and what the future may hold. As a result, speculation about the stability of the monarchy has intensified.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Now, reports suggest there is growing anxiety within palace walls. Some critics believe the King’s response to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged misconduct has come too late.

King Charles facing ‘calls’ for abdication

Some commentators have even suggested that the monarchy may need a significant change in leadership.

“If the monarchy is to survive, there is only one solution: King Charles must go,” one columnist recently wrote.

Meanwhile, former royal butler Paul Burrell also weighed in. He said: “The monarchy has to be bigger than any one person. So, it’s in safe hands if it goes to William.”

What is next for the king? (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Although King Charles has publicly supported the investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, insiders claim the ongoing controversy is placing considerable strain on the institution.

According to reports, members of the Royal Family are increasingly aware that public confidence may be at risk.

‘There’s a feeling of panic behind palace walls’

One source claimed: “There’s a feeling of panic behind palace walls right now. It feels like the hounds are at the door because more and more people are saying this could spell the end of the public’s support for the Crown. It does seem like the gates are just opening and that more and more is going to come out. He’s now being accused of bringing a woman who was being trafficked by Epstein in and out of the Palace, right under the Queen’s nose. It’s hard to fathom that she wouldn’t have been made aware. And Charles too.”

At the same time, attention is shifting toward Prince William and Princess Kate as the future of the monarchy.

Princess Kate and Prince William are facing mounting pressure (Credit: PA-Reuters/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly preparing to step forward and help steady the institution during this difficult period.

Royal news: ‘The monarchy is in survival mode’

According to the same source: “The monarchy is in survival mode. And William and Kate do feel it’s on their shoulders to right the ship. They have let it be known the only way forward is full accountability and transparency.”

The insider continued: “They want a full investigation and the want the details made public. They aren’t going to cover for Andrew, or anyone. They are fighting for their futures right now and taking a very hard stance on this.”

Meanwhile, some observers believe the pressure is already taking a visible toll on the couple.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘burden’

One source who attended a recent public event commented on the strain facing the Princess of Wales.

“The Princess looked so elegant but you can see that this is all causing strain and that’s the last thing she needs,” they said while discussing Kate’s appearance at the BAFTAs.

During the same evening, Prince William appeared to hint at the pressure he is under. While speaking about films, he remarked that he is not “calm” enough at the moment to sit down and enjoy one properly.

As the situation continues to unfold, questions remain about what the coming months could mean for the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Philip’s ‘warning’ to Andrew about billionaires who wanted him as a ‘pet’

So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.