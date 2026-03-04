Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shameless ‘plea’ for ‘forgiveness’ to Prince William ‘revealed’

Just days before he was stripped of his royal titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly made an emotional appeal to Prince William.

The disgraced former prince is believed to have approached his nephew during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in September. According to reports, he attempted to ask for forgiveness over his past behaviour.

Here is what is known about that tense encounter between Andrew and the Prince of Wales.

Andrew tried to reconnect with Wills (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘plea’ to Prince William

Andrew and William were photographed together at the funeral in September 2025. The images quickly attracted attention, largely because they appeared to capture an awkward exchange between the uncle and nephew.

Both men were seen standing close together, yet their body language suggested tension. In several photographs, William seemed to angle his body away from Andrew while maintaining a serious expression.

One clip from the event also showed Andrew attempting to speak to William. However, the Prince of Wales appeared to remain stern and eventually turned away.

A new Channel 5 series titled Lip-Reading the Royals is set to analyse several royal interactions and explore what may have been said behind closed doors.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘appeal’ to the Prince of Wales

Ahead of the programme’s release, a preview has already offered insight into the moment.

According to the lip reader featured in the show, Andrew turned to William and said: “I’ve learned from what I’ve done.”

He is also believed to have added: “But before I forget, I’d like to ask you if you can forgive?”

In the footage, William appears to listen but does not respond.

It has not been officially confirmed what Andrew actually said during the exchange. Nevertheless, observers noted William’s serious expression, which has only fuelled speculation about the conversation.

Representatives for both Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince William have been contacted for comment.

Prince William appeared to snub Andrew (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Meanwhile, renewed attention has recently fallen on Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein following the release of additional Epstein related files.

Shortly after he was stripped of his titles in October and moved out of Royal Lodge, scrutiny around the former prince intensified.

Following the publication of the files, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

However, it is important to note that being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not automatically indicate wrongdoing. Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied any misconduct in relation to Epstein.

On February 19, his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation approximately eleven hours later.

After the arrest, investigators searched both his former residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor and his temporary home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

The search of Wood Farm concluded after his release. Meanwhile, officers continued examining Royal Lodge for six days.

Since that arrest and the ongoing investigation, Andrew has not appeared alongside other members of the Royal Family. He has also not attended any public events.

For now, questions remain about his future within the monarchy.

