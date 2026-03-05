Prince William’s heartfelt remark about ‘missing’ Princess Kate during latest public appearance

Prince William marked St Piran’s Day in Cornwall on March 5 with a visit focused on local communities and recovery efforts following severe winter storms.

During the trip, the future king also set aside his more familiar title and used one that carries particular significance in the region.

Prince William sheds usual title whilst in Cornwall

While spending the day in the South West of England, William used the title Duke of Cornwall rather than Prince of Wales.

He inherited the title in 2022 when his father became King. As Duke of Cornwall, William oversees the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate that generates income used to support his public duties, charitable work and family.

The visit came on St Piran’s Day, Cornwall’s national day, making it an especially fitting moment for the duke to celebrate local culture and community spirit.

Throughout the day, William focused on the region’s resilience after heavy storms caused widespread disruption earlier this year.

The prince is said to be committed to the local area (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince William tried to make a pasty

William began the visit at an organic farm where he took part in pasty making at an award winning bakery known for the region’s traditional pastries.

While learning the technique, the prince attempted to copy a member of staff who demonstrated how to pinch and fold the pastry edges.

However, the task proved trickier than expected.

Prince William and Princess Kate had separate outings yesterday (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

“It’s a lot harder than it looks!” William said with a laugh. He then joked, “Feels like I might be taking this one home, guys.”

After examining his attempt, the prince admitted the result was not perfect.

“This is not my finest hour,” he said, before adding, “This is where I need my wife.”

Wills was obviously missing Kate (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

William also remarked that Princess Kate would be far better at the task, saying she would be “all over this”.

Looking at his finished pastry, he joked that it resembled “a funny little crab” before adding: “Not sure this is going to be sellable”.

Prince William gave up his usual title (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince William visits Cornwall on special heritage day

The visit also highlighted the challenges the region recently faced after severe storms hit Cornwall earlier this year.

At the height of the disruption, around 50,000 homes lost electricity and roughly 15,000 properties were left without water.

William learned that the bakery managed to continue operating during the power cuts thanks to a newly installed generator. Staff continued baking throughout the storm, helping supply residents with essential food.

Later in the day, the duke visited the local fire station in Helston. There he thanked emergency workers who responded during Storm Goretti.

The storm brought winds of up to 123 miles per hour and was considered one of the most severe to strike the region in recent years.

William’s commitment as the Duke of Cornwall

William also joined a round table discussion with firefighters and emergency crews who helped communities during the storm.

They explained how they assisted residents dealing with fallen trees, damaged homes and widespread disruption.

According to Duchy secretary Will Bax, William takes his responsibilities as Duke of Cornwall very seriously.

He previously said the prince is “pretty demanding” in the role and is deeply committed to making a positive impact in the region.

Bax also praised his leadership style.

“He’s easy to follow because he’s got great conviction and personality, and he really wears his heart on his sleeve in terms of social interest and his desire to have a positive impact in the world,” he said.

