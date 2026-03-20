The royal firmly supporting Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Andrew scandal ‘revealed’

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have kept a notably low profile in recent months, but behind the scenes it’s said to have been a difficult period for the York sisters as scrutiny surrounding their father shows no sign of easing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has come under sustained criticism over his past links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

From being named in the release of Epstein files in January to his shock arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, the controversy has remained firmly in the spotlight.

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Throughout it all, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have stayed silent publicly. However, royal insiders suggest the ongoing situation has inevitably taken a toll.

Beatrice and Eugenie have faced a tough few months (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

Questions over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s legacy

With attention firmly fixed on their father, debate has also intensified around where Beatrice and Eugenie fit within the monarchy.

Last October, King Charles began formal steps to remove Andrew’s royal titles and honours, including his prince title. The move followed renewed scrutiny over his links to Epstein and the re-emergence of Virginia Giuffre’s allegations of sexual assault, which Andrew has always strongly denied.

The developments quickly raised fresh questions about whether Beatrice and Eugenie’s own princess titles could come under threat. For now, it is widely believed they will retain them.

Royal watchers have also suggested the king remains firmly in their corner despite the ongoing controversy.

Andrew has been under intense scrutiny in recent months (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ ‘support’ for Beatrice and Eugenie

Speaking to the Express, royal author Robert Jobson said: “Charles loves those girls. Always has. But he won’t go to war for Andrew – and they know it.”

However, the outlook may not be quite the same when it comes to their cousin, Prince William.

“William is cold-eyed about the institution. Unsentimental. Catherine backs people who stay quiet and get on with things. Of the three, Charles is the only one who actually cares,” Jobson continued.

“But in the end the rule should be simple: you work for the Crown, you keep the title. You don’t, you don’t. Charles and William need to make that call.”

The king is reportedly supportive of Beatrice and Eugenie (Credit: Cover Images)

Calls grow for sisters to reconsider titles

Although Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals, they continue to support the king and maintain a visible presence at family events throughout the year.

Even so, some commentators believe the sisters may soon face a difficult decision over their titles.

Jennie Bond recently suggested they could quietly step back from using them altogether.

“I don’t think either of them has ever flaunted their titles, but there’s obviously a huge cachet in some circles about being called a Princess,” she told the Mirror. “A title like that opens doors and sets up connections, which both Beatrice and Eugenie have used to their advantage.

“There’s nothing wrong in that, but now that their father has been stripped of his titles and their mother can no longer use hers, they might like to quietly drop the use of theirs.”

She added: “I don’t see the need for them to renounce them publicly, but it might be prudent to sever links with the York name and just use their married names.”

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As the situation surrounding their father continues to unfold, attention is unlikely to move away from the sisters any time soon, leaving their future roles and titles very much part of the royal conversation.

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