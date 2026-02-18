‘That’s my business!’ Alison Hammond defiant in weight-loss jab discussion as she declares ‘it’s hard to be overweight’

Alison Hammond has been open about her recent weight loss, but has now spoken about “how hard it is to be overweight”.

The This Morning presenter made the comments during a segment that discussed weight-loss jabs today (February 18). Two women – Ashley and Maria – spoke about hiding the fact they were using weight-loss jabs from their friends and family.

Alison, having lost 13 stone in recent years, sympathised with the women, telling them: “Why do people feel that entitlement to know everyone’s business and whether you’re on the jabs?”

Alison Hammond reflected on her struggles with her weight during the show today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on difficulties with her weight

Speaking on This Morning today, Alison revealed how she felt when she was at her heaviest.

She told the ladies: “When you reach a certain weight, a lot of people don’t realise how hard it is to be overweight. It’s hard to lose weight, but it’s also hard to be overweight. It’s a lot on the joints, going up the stairs and things like that, I’ve been there. Looking at chairs, can I fit in that chair? It’s a lot.”

She also agreed that, sometimes, it’s okay to keep things to yourself when it comes to your health and wellbeing.

Speaking from her own experience, Alison said: “Sometimes when you tell someone you’re going on a diet and it doesn’t work out, you feel bad that it hasn’t worked out.

“I also think, obesity is a disease. These drugs, they are the medicine. If I had high blood pressure, I’m not going to go and tell the whole world I’m on high blood pressure tablets because I feel that’s my business. Why do people feel that entitlement to know everyone’s business and whether you’re on the jabs?”

Alison Hammond weighed 28 stone at her heaviest (Credit: Splash News)

Weight-loss jab U-turn

Her comments come after she recently admitted that, although she hasn’t tried weight-loss jabs yet, that may change in the future.

Last year, Alison shared: “I don’t like the fact that you have to say: ‘Oh, no, I wouldn’t have the jab ever.’ Maybe next year. Do you know what? I might start jabbing up. What does it matter how people lose weight? Would you rather me die from being obese?”

Alison revealed previously that she weighed 28 stone at her heaviest.

Read more: Wedding bells? Alison Hammond on speculation she’s walking down the aisle

So what did you think of Alison’s comments about her weight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.