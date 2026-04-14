Alison Hammond’s ‘secret’ wedding plans and celebrity guest list ‘revealed’: ‘It won’t be small and humble’

Alison Hammond is reportedly planning her wedding to toyboy beau David as she has found her “perfect man”.

Alison, 51, has been dating boyfriend David Putnam since September 2023. The pair are said to have met when Alison employed Russian 6ft 10in model David’s services as a masseuse.

Since then, Alison and David – who is 22 years her junior – have gone from strength to strength. And now, it’s been claimed Alison is ready to take the next step with her beau…

The This Morning star is reportedly planning her wedding (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s wedding details ‘revealed’

According to reports, Alison and David are planning on getting married as the This Morning star has “found her perfect man”.

Talking to the Mirror, a source discussed Alison’s reported wedding details, including an A-list guest list.

“It’s not going to be immediate, because she’s never been so busy, but she’s very much in love and it will happen. She’s found her perfect man,” the insider said.

The publication also reported that Alison’s showbiz pals like Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson are expected to attend her big day.

Alison ans David have been going from strength to strength (Credit: Alison Hammond via Instagram)

Alison’s wedding ‘won’t be small and humble’

However, as for what Alison and David’s nuptials could look like, the source claimed it will likely be low-key as David is “from a very different world”.

They said: “Alison is very real. She’s not going to have a huge, big wedding, it’ll be a few genuine celebrity friends. She’s actually very modest and David shies away from the limelight.

“He doesn’t like it. He’s from a very different world and she appreciates that. It won’t be small and humble, but it certainly won’t be huge because that’s not his thing.”

ED! has contacted Alison’s representatives for comment.

Alison and boyfriend David

Although Alison has tried to keep her relationship with David out of the public eye, she has previously opened up about their romance.

In December last year, Alison revealed whether marriage was on the cards for her and David. Alison admitted to with OK! Magazine, that there were currently “no plans for weddings or marriage”.

She told the outlet: “We don’t feel like we need to. We live together, and we’re happy the way it is. I don’t need that. I don’t need a ring to show my love to somebody.”

However, she admitted that if David decided to ask her, then it “wouldn’t be a no”.

And back in September 2025, Alison made a rare comment about their relationship on This Morning.

While she and Dermot discussed standing up at a table when your partner leaves, Alison admitted it is the “sexiest thing” ever and that David does it “every time” she gets home.

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals ’terrifying’ burglary: ‘I put so much love into making this a home’

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