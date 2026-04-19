Alison Hammond reveals upsetting comments levelled at her mum as she was dying of cancer

Alison Hammond has revealed that well-meaning comments about her mum Maria’s appearance as she was dying of cancer left the TV presenter feeling “really upset”.

This Morning host Alison lost Maria back in January 2020. She died after contracting sepsis, as she battled lung and liver cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond on ‘upsetting’ comments about her mum

Speaking to The Telegraph earlier this month, Alison was asked about her weight loss, and the growing trend of Hollywood stars triggering a so-called “skinny apocalypse”.

She told the reporter: “I just try not to comment on women’s bodies.”

Alison then shared the heartbreaking reason why. “When my mum lost a lot of weight while she was really ill with cancer, people were like: ‘Oo you’re looking great!’ And I was like: ‘Shut up! She’s literally dying!’

“That really upset me.”

Alison Hammond says there is still a ‘huge, gaping hole’ in her life following the death of her mum (Credit: ITV)

‘I’d go to her about everything’

Alison previously revealed that it was her mum who inspired her to get into shape, after she shared her worries for her famous daughter.

The presenter, who has lost 13 and a half stone in recent years, said she was prompted to look after her health after she was warned she was pre-diabetic. Maria was diabetic.

The star said: “My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me. So when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening. I thought, I have to be an adult about this. The sweets had to stop, and the fatty foods.”

Alison has said there’s still a “huge, gaping hole” in her life following her beloved mum’s death.

The mother/daughter duo were extremely close, with Maria offering her take on the men in Alison’s life. She shared: “I’d go to her about everything and she’d give her opinion. She’d say: ‘He’s not for you, Alison. He doesn’t bring anything to the table.'”

Sadly, Maria never got to meet Alison’s new love, model David Putman. They met several years after Maria’s death and are now said to be secretly planning their wedding.

Watch Alison on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Sunday (April 19) at 7.40pm. Your Song follows at 9pm.

Read more: Alison Hammond admits ‘I’m still overweight’ as she reveals her dress size following 13-stone weight loss

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