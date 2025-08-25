When it comes to celebrity weddings, stars don’t exactly shy away from elaborate ceremonies. And This Morning star Nick Ferrari’s recent second wedding is no exception.

The broadcaster, 67, tied the knot (again) with Clare Goodwin — his partner of 10 years – over the weekend. While they had an official ceremony earlier this month, the pair celebrated their nuptials in style in the idyllic south of France.

Nick Ferrari is a married man (Credit: ITV)

Where Nick Ferrari held his star-studded wedding

The event took place in Nice. It followed on from Nick proposing to his now-wife in a restaurant in the city.

Earlier this month, the pair had their official wedding at Old Marylebone Town Hall in Marylebone, London. It was attended by family and close friends.

Myleene Klass, Nick and Clare Ferrari and Christopher Biggins posed together after the nuptials (Credit: Instagram)

As for the second wedding’s location, this remains undisclosed. But from guests’ Instagram posts, it looks like the wedding primarily took place in a plaza surrounded by fresh greenery, plenty of seating and cream umbrellas to shield guests from the heat.

Nick wore a pink, open-collared shirt and a blazer for the wedding. His blushing bride, meanwhile, stunned in a simplistic white gown.

Myleene Klass was obsessed with the wedding’s catering (Credit: Instagram)

Who attended the wedding?

The wedding was well-attended by plenty of famous faces, including Piers Morgan, Myleene Klass, Christopher Biggins, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and Nick’s This Morning co-star Camilla Toniney.

Piers revealed in an Instagram Story that he stayed in five-star hotel Le Mas Candille. Meanwhile, Myleene enthused over the wedding’s catering — praising the tarte tropéziennes specifically.

Nick and Clare’s celeb pals also played an active role in the event itself. Piers performed a reading (about humility of all things), Christopher officiated, and Myleene played Humming Class from the Italian opera Madame Butterfly on the harp as the pair made their way down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass)

‘It was all delightful’

Reflecting on the event, Piers said in an Instagram post: “What a lovely day celebrating the marriage of Clare Goodwin to radio superstar Nick Ferrari in the South of France.

“The beautiful bride wore white, the less aesthetically blessed groom wore a smug grin.”

Piers then added: “The master of ceremonies @biggins.christopher wore pink, @myleeneklass played the harp (superbly), and I read a Bible passage (Luke 14, 7-11) preaching to the gathering about humility. It was all delightful.”

Jane Moore and Myleene Klass were pictured at the wedding (Credit: Instagram)

In her own post, Myleene gave fans a glimpse of the venue before sharing footage of herself playing the harp. She looked gorgeous in a stunning, silky green dress.

“What’s the word for the extraordinary happiness you feel when your dear friend marries the man who recognises how epically awesome she is, and loves her the way she deserves?” she asked. “Well, I feel exactly that.”

Piers Morgan gave fans a glimpse of the luxury hotel he stayed in (Credit: Instagram)

Nick and Clare’s love story and engagement

Nick and Clare’s love story started as an office romance, with the pair both working at Global. Since then, the pair have been pretty much inseparable.

On This Morning earlier this year, Nick gushed over his romance as he announced his engagement.

“You don’t know how many friends you’ve got until you announce you are getting married in the South of France as I am later this year,” he quipped.

“Well I know a nation’s heart is broken but I have to impart the news that I am engaged to be wed to Clare,” he said. “I am engaged to be wed to Clare.”

He then added: “Then we were down in the South of France and after 10 years together, I said she could make an honest man out of me. I did it at our favourite restaurant in the South of France and I wanted her to play a role in designing her engagement ring. So we went along to a DIY store and kept getting down on one knee.”

Read more: Inside Jodie Whittaker’s 17-year marriage to actor husband – from ‘attention-seeking’ wedding to sex life confession

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.